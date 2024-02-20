Top-5: Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first goal since December 19

1. First goal since December 19 for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Last night, the majority of matches were presented in the middle of the day.20 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has had an excellent start to the season. But over the past few months, it’s been a little tougher for the former Canadian.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores his 1st goal since December 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/1MxanD3Hgn – RDS (@RDSca) February 20, 2024

Yesterday, he finally put an end to a scoreless streak.He found the back of the net for the first time since December 19.He has now reached the 10-goal plateau this season.In 55 games, he has 20 points. Not ideal.

One forward who hasn’t run out of steam: Connor Bedard. Since his return to action, he’s been racking up points.

That’s a three-point night for Connor Bedard! He now has six points in three games since his return! pic.twitter.com/xqHDebIJaR – NHL (@NHL) February 20, 2024

Canes have won 3 in a row, they’re 5-1-0 in their last 6. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 20, 2024

. A crazy match between the Wild and the Canucks

Kaprizov gets the third hat trick of this 17-goal game pic.twitter.com/SWtqRUBmZX – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 19, 2024

There’s been 4 hat tricks today, including 3 in the same game from Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov, and J.T. Miller Sean Monahan recorded a natural hatty in the first period pic.twitter.com/htyZ2bEnTq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 19, 2024

Yesterday, he ended his workday with three points (and another disallowed goal).Carolina still won by a score of 6-3 against the Hawks.They are 5-1-0 in their last six games.The Wild and the Canucks played a crazy game yesterday afternoon. One of the games of the year.17 goals scored (final score: 10-7) and three hat tricks.Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each finished with three goals and three assists.And on the losing side, J.T. Miller also scored three goals. In total, four hat-tricks took place yesterday. Sean Monahan is one of them. Despite the 10-7 victory, Minnesota trailed 2-5 at one point.

But Eriksson Ek’s third gave the Wild the lead early in the third period.

MADNESS IN MINNESOTA Joel Eriksson Ek’s hat trick has COMPLETELY turned this game around for the @mnwild after they trailed 5-2 late in the second period! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/hpwKvzwbZN – NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

Of course, this wasn’t a goaltending duel. On one side, Casey DeSmith allowed eight goals on 25 shots. And on the other, both Wild goalies saw action. In place of Filip Gustavsson (five goals on 16 shots), Marc-André Fleury conceded two goals on eight shots.

3. Matthew Knies insults Mullett Arena

Yesterday afternoon, the Leafs played in St. Louis.A 4-2 victory in a fairly close game.

The Leafs’ next game is Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes. Phoenix-born Matthew Knies will be playing in front of some 50 friends and family. According to him, it’s a full house at Mullett Arena.

The amphitheater gets insulted, even by a player who hasn’t set foot there yet.

Speaking of the Coyotes, after a good start to the season, things aren’t going so well. Yesterday, they lost to the Oilers 6-3.

They haven’t won in 10 games.

#Yotes winless in their last 10 now (0-9-1). You have to think all the arena and relocation talk has to be affecting them. Wouldn’t blame them, things are up in the air in Arizona right now. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 19, 2024

4. Two goals from Mathieu Joseph against his former team

At the start of the season, the Senators were likely to pay to part with Mathieu Joseph. That didn’t happen.

But with the season he’s having, the Quebecer now has value.

Yesterday, against his former team the Lightning, he scored two goals.

The Senators finally won by a score of 4-2 (good for the Habs if you’re hoping to see Ottawa overtake Montreal in the standings) and it was a mixed bag.

Erik Cernak tells Ridly Greig to take a seat pic.twitter.com/V6vCBVmOkC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 20, 2024

Stützle and Chaffee took each other down pic.twitter.com/2gBPG1bWQJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 20, 2024

First, Erik Cernak tackled Ridly Greig hard.Then, Tim Stuetzle and Mitchell Chaffee got into it.

Nikita Kucherov, who didn’t pick up a point in the loss, played his 700th career game.

5. Patrick Kane’s 800th pass

Patrick Kane has been doing very well since being signed by the Detroit Red Wings.The team is also doing very well.

But for Kane, in 24 games, that’s 23 points.

Yesterday, he collected the 800th assist of his career.

Thanks to former Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot’s winning goal in overtime, the Wings escaped with the victory.

Detroit pulled away from its closest pursuers in the Eastern standings.

With a record of 29-20-6 and 64 points, the team is second in the draft. The Devils (60), Islanders (58), Capitals (56) and Penguins (55) are breathing down Detroit’s neck.

