Top-5: Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first goal since December 19

Canes have won 3 in a row, they’re 5-1-0 in their last 6.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has had an excellent start to the season. But over the past few months, it’s been a little tougher for the former Canadian.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores his 1st goal since December 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/1MxanD3Hgn
One forward who hasn’t run out of steam: Connor Bedard. Since his return to action, he’s been racking up points.
That’s a three-point night for Connor Bedard!
He now has six points in three games since his return! pic.twitter.com/xqHDebIJaR
Kaprizov gets the third hat trick of this 17-goal game pic.twitter.com/SWtqRUBmZX
There’s been 4 hat tricks today, including 3 in the same game from Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov, and J.T. Miller
Sean Monahan recorded a natural hatty in the first period pic.twitter.com/htyZ2bEnTq
But Eriksson Ek’s third gave the Wild the lead early in the third period.
MADNESS IN MINNESOTA
Joel Eriksson Ek’s hat trick has COMPLETELY turned this game around for the @mnwild after they trailed 5-2 late in the second period!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/hpwKvzwbZN
Of course, this wasn’t a goaltending duel. On one side, Casey DeSmith allowed eight goals on 25 shots. And on the other, both Wild goalies saw action. In place of Filip Gustavsson (five goals on 16 shots), Marc-André Fleury conceded two goals on eight shots.
The Leafs’ next game is Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes. Phoenix-born Matthew Knies will be playing in front of some 50 friends and family. According to him, it’s a full house at Mullett Arena.
Matthew Knies chirped Mullett Arena
(Via @mapleleafs) pic.twitter.com/aXbwAbfLd3
The amphitheater gets insulted, even by a player who hasn’t set foot there yet.
Speaking of the Coyotes, after a good start to the season, things aren’t going so well. Yesterday, they lost to the Oilers 6-3.
They haven’t won in 10 games.
#Yotes winless in their last 10 now (0-9-1).
You have to think all the arena and relocation talk has to be affecting them. Wouldn’t blame them, things are up in the air in Arizona right now.
At the start of the season, the Senators were likely to pay to part with Mathieu Joseph. That didn’t happen.
But with the season he’s having, the Quebecer now has value.
That’s two for @MathJoseph7 against his former team!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ppTGQKyxmU
The Senators finally won by a score of 4-2 (good for the Habs if you’re hoping to see Ottawa overtake Montreal in the standings) and it was a mixed bag.
Erik Cernak tells Ridly Greig to take a seat pic.twitter.com/V6vCBVmOkC
Stützle and Chaffee took each other down pic.twitter.com/2gBPG1bWQJ
Nikita Kucherov, who didn’t pick up a point in the loss, played his 700th career game.
5. Patrick Kane’s 800th pass
But for Kane, in 24 games, that’s 23 points.
Assist No. 8⃣0⃣0⃣ for Patrick Kane(@88PKane)! https://t.co/hIAdjSLlzA pic.twitter.com/XjgNhR27yj
Thanks to former Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot’s winning goal in overtime, the Wings escaped with the victory.
BEN CHIAROT CALLED GAME
The @DetroitRedWings D-man goes five-hole for the @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/P7ArDJuA2I
With a record of 29-20-6 and 64 points, the team is second in the draft. The Devils (60), Islanders (58), Capitals (56) and Penguins (55) are breathing down Detroit’s neck.
Extension
– Brad Marchand throws down the gloves to celebrate his 1,000th game.
Only Marchy would celebrate 1,000 games dropping the gloves pic.twitter.com/HWMMgn7qgE
– 49 goals for the 34.
Auston Matthews(@AM34) is one goal away from his 50th only 53 games into the season…
: @espn https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ipbPYQeGsn
– Two goals in two minutes 35 for Frank Vatrano.
Frank Vatrano pots goals No. 25 & 26 on the season just 2:35 apart! #NHLStats: https://t.co/WlnnJ4FmDP pic.twitter.com/Da51EZQBVn
– He’s excellent.
Thomas Harley has 13 pts in his last 12 games. #TexasHockey
– Bravo.
What a moment for Justin Brazeau… gets his first NHL tuck in his first NHL game pic.twitter.com/i4GsbcaPNc
– First goal since 2022.
OLIVER KYLINGTON! WHAT A BEAUTY!
That’s his first goal since April 18, 2022! pic.twitter.com/CIGOttYCV5
– Big game from the Wild players.
– A quiet Tuesday in the NHL.