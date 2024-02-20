Skip to content
News

Matthew Knies: at 21, the Phoenix native also taunted the Coyotes
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Matthew Knies: at 21, the Phoenix native also taunted the Coyotes
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Imagine the reaction of Quebec hockey fans if a talented young player from Quebec, visiting the Bell Centre, took the opportunity to mock the Montreal Canadiens. Wouldn’t they weep?

The answer is yes.

That’s what just happened in Arizona. Matthew Knies, a rookie Maple Leafs player who was born in Phoenix, took advantage of his time at home to tease the Coyotes.

I wonder what Auston Matthews thinks?

Basically, when asked how many tickets he was going to buy for tomorrow’s game at Mullett Arena, he said he was happy to play in front of his friends and family… after saying this:

I think I’ll have between 50 and 60 people for the game, which is probably a full section in that arena. – Matthew Knies

No, he wasn’t respectful to his home team and there’s a part of me that doesn’t like to see that….

But fundamentally, I still find it comical. The Coyotes are so ridiculous that they deserve these comments. It’s not André Tourigny’s fault, he’s doing what he can with the means at hand, but it’s time for this circus to stop.

Obviously, there’s more and more talk of a possible move for the Coyotes. The name of Salt Lake City is coming up more and more in discussions on the subject.

I don’t see the link between Quebec City and the Coyotes, though.

Let’s note that it’s really starting to get close to midnight for the Coyotes. If no plan is found to keep them in the desert, a move to Salt Lake City is on the cards.

I’m more and more of the opinion that there will be NHL hockey in Utah in 2024-2025, to tell the truth.

In Brief

– Can’t wait to see this.

– No word yet on who will be in net tomorrow or if Jordan Harris will be able to play.

– Yes.

– How much better would the Habs be with Kirby Dach?[BPM Sports]

– Attention soccer fans.

– He deserves the Calder.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content