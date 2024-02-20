Marc-André Fleury would be willing to be traded to the Leafs (and two other teams)

The Wild’s season has not been inconsistent.

At times, they look like one of the worst clubs in the National League…

At other times, they look like a hungry club with the tools to be dangerous against any other Bettman team.At the time of writing, the club finds itself two points behind the Blues and a playoff spot in the West.

They’ve got work to do, but they’re not far from the spring dance.

So it would be a real surprise to see the Minnesota outfit part with some key players between now and the deadline.

You’ve probably gathered by now that I’m talking about Marc-André Fleury, who has been the subject of rumours for some time now.

For what it’s worth, if there is to be a deal… It would appear that the Quebec goaltender is willing to be traded to three teams in particular.

According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Colorado Avalanche… and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It remains to be seen whether the Quebec goaltender will be open to changing addresses between now and March 8 → https://t.co/ltlcS6ePCB – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 20, 2024

In late January, Elliotte Friedman also mentioned the Hurricanes and Avalanche as potential destinations:

There’s a big “BUT” that comes with all this.

It’s nice, the idea of Fleury being traded if the Wild aren’t in a position to make the playoffs because he has the experience, because he doesn’t make a lot of money and because his contract runs out at the end of this season… But, there will have to be some interest from the goalie as well, because the Quebecer has stated that he wants to stay in Minnesota.

That said, if he wants to leave to go and win, we’re talking about three relatively good options.

The Leafs have all the talent needed to go far, but we know the problem that has surrounded the club for so many years, and that’s where adding a veteran like Fleury could help…

The Hurricanes are excellent, but they too have a problem in front of the net because their goalies aren’t getting the job done…

And the Avalanche, well, that’s the Avalanche. The Colorado outfit should once again have an excellent chance of going all the way this season, because we’re talking about a squad that’s (almost) complete.

All of which is to say that the next few days will tell us a lot about Marc-André Fleury’s future in Minnesota.

– Bravo for the idea!

This Saturday, in collaboration with Moisson Laval and the players’ girlfriends, we’re organizing a food drive! If you’re coming to the game, we invite you to bring lots of food!

For details:https://t.co/KX78ZCWucS This Saturday, Moisson Laval and the players’… pic.twitter.com/LdkcYUX4SO – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 20, 2024

– Yikes.

Three goals disallowed for Connor Bedard: “Looks like Toronto doesn’t like me very much“https://t.co/Pkw3KeXIzY – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2024

– We’ll see.

The #Flyers have set a high price for center Scott Laughton. Will a team step up to pay it? A deep dive on the state of Laughton’s game. Role and fit, scouting report, buyer beware, potential suitors and trade comp. Link: https://t.co/ZV8tp3WQbn pic.twitter.com/rX9aXhpQPT – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 20, 2024

– I mostly wonder if he’ll be able to keep up.

Auston Matthews tallied his 49th goal of the season on Monday. How many goals will he need to be a lock to win the MVP this year?@GinoRedaTSN takes a closer look on @7ElevenCanada That’s Hockey: https://t.co/CzG60OhTR1 pic.twitter.com/OZrM61AxbZ – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 20, 2024

– Wow!