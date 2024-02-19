“We’re going to need a goalkeeper traded”: Jake Allen’s agent wants to get things moving

Since the start of the season, there’s been a lot of talk about the Canadiens’ trio of goaltenders. Initially, it was intended as a temporary measure to avoid losing Cayden Primeau to the waivers… but by mid-February, we were beginning to realize that it was time to give him one last cup of coffee before hitting the road.

Because, yes, it really is time to call it a day, and everyone knows it.

That said, while Kent Hughes has made no secret of the fact that he’d like to put an end to the ménage à trois in front of the net, the three goalkeepers in question have remained fairly silent on the matter until now.

But more and more, it’s starting to weigh heavily on some of the guys’ shoulders… and while appearing on JiC tonight, Jake Allen’s agent was pretty adamant:

Whether it’s Jake [Allen] or someone else, a goalie is going to have to get traded. – Allain Roy, Jake Allen’s agent

Roy admits it: the current reality isn’t obvious to his client on a mental level, and even if he remains a professional, Allen would probably like to be in a more traditional situation.

That doesn’t change the fact that he loves Montreal, loves the Habs and loves the fans, but between the times when he’s not playing and the trade rumours (including the one that sent him to Colorado for 20 minutes last week), it’s getting heavy for him.

The veteran’s agent hopes to find a solution as soon as possible. Ideally, this would happen before the March deadline, but if not, a solution will have to be found this summer.

It’s clear that Allen doesn’t want to spend another year in this situation, and the good news is that Pierre LeBrun thinks it could come to fruition in a few months for a possible transaction.

Obviously, if Allen wants to leave, he’d have to offer better performances on the ice to interest other clubs, but at the same time, it may indeed be difficult for him to find a rhythm in such a situation, especially with Samuel Montembeault leading the departures these days.

I can’t wait to see how all this develops between now and March 8 (or by the end of the summer, if it gets there).

In gusto

– A first goal in two months for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores his 1st goal since December 19, 2023! pic.twitter.com/1MxanD3Hgn – RDS (@RDSca) February 20, 2024

– I confess I don’t miss those days.

There was a time when Jordan Weal was used more than 17 min per game and had a chair on the club’s 1st power play. In those days, the club’s pool of hopefuls/good youngsters was empty. Yes, when I see Slafkovsky today playing 23 min, I love it. https://t.co/kt9ocin2os – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 20, 2024

– Jarome’s son is eligible for the next draft.