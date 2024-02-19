Trevor Zegras praised as an “incredible teammate” by his coach

Trevor Zegras is one of the NHL’s unloved players.

He’s young, he uses his skills to make spectacular plays, and not everyone likes the way he does it.

For these and other reasons, many claim that he has an attitude problem, that he sometimes thinks he’ s someone else.

That said, in Anaheim, his coaches and teammates adore him.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx praised the American during the Ducks’ recent visit to the Bell Centre, when Zegras was named the NHL’s most overrated player in a survey of the league’s players conducted by The Athletic.

Groulx spoke of Zegras as an invested and passionate guy who works hard to get results…

And Ducks head coach Greg Cronin also came to his protégé’s defense inan interview with Arpon Basu (The Athletic) :

Outside of the media, he’s a player who’s very focused on the team’s success [ …] He’san incredible teammate. – Greg Cronin

A bit late this week but the Canadiens weekly notebook is out! Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovský could still be a team-building match, talking to Joel Edmundson about his deadline experience in Montreal, Greg Cronin on everyone’s fave trade target and more! https://t.co/htoqYYTErI – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 19, 2024

Obviously, Cronin and Groulx aren’t going to speak ill of Zegras in front of the cameras or reporters.

That would be inappropriate, because such things aren’t done in the National League or in the world of sports in general.

But as Arpon Basu pointed out in his text, Cronin talks like a guy who doesn’t want to see his young player traded.

At least, it’s as if the Ducks’ head coach were extolling his player’s virtues to other NHL teams… Because in Anaheim, they seem to want to go ahead with the plan to trade the services of the man who scored over 60 points in his first two full NHL seasons.

This is where it gets weird, because the club is rebuilding and could build around the young player for the future.

There’s something we don’t know about history.

That’s what’s so frightening about all this, because the longer it goes on, the more it seems to resemble the Pierre-Luc Dubois situation last summer…

In short

– I tend to think the same thing.

Friedman on 32TP: “If Matthews scored 75 goals, he’s going to win the Hart” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 19, 2024

– No players were claimed in today’s waivers.

Oskar Steen (BOS) and Matt Luff (DET) clear waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 19, 2024

– To be continued.

Friedman on 32TP says with the Isles getting the 2026 ASG, Red Wings and Oilers are on the radar to get All-Star games in the future as well. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 19, 2024

– I love Georges Laraque’s comments.

Juraj Slafkovsky will be eligible for a contract extension in July, when his rookie contract expires next year. What avenue would you take with the young forward? That was the question in Laraque/Gonzalez. Segment: https://t.co/qNeSbci3eG pic.twitter.com/sAS5N7Fyjt – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 19, 2024

– Congratulations!