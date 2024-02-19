David Reinbacher: an important aspect of his potential arrival in Laval

Réjean Tremblay tells us that the Blond Demon had no choice because there were kidnapping rumors! Even in Montreal, he wasn’t sleeping at home!
The Laval club has a 1-1-1 record in its last three games (those over the weekend), which hasn’t been enough to keep it in the top five of its division.
As it stands, the Rocket is out of the playoffs. It’s not far from the playoffs (two points), but hey.
So there’s work to be done to qualify for the playoffs. Jean-François Houle’s men will have to play like they did when Arber Xhekaj was in town.
Ideally (from the Rocket’s point of view), the Habs wouldn’t trade too many players at the deadline and wouldn’t suffer many injuries. This would allow the Rocket to keep its numbers up for the playoff race.
Because yes, even if nothing is confirmed, we can expect to see the Laval Rocket welcome David Reinbacher when his season in Switzerland is over. And that’s why we’re wondering when that will be.
Are you wondering when #GoHabsGo prospect David Reinbacher will arrive in Laval?
There are different scenarios to consider, most of them delaying his arrival. But there’s also a scenario that involves Reinbacher avoiding the NL playout entirely.
Detailshttps://t.co/MfBt1vHMIn
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
First of all, Kloten are 13th out of 14 in the league. Reinbacher’s club has five games left in the season and needs to finish 12th to avoid being placed in a relegation playoff position.
Kloten are nine points behind their nearest rivals… and while wins are worth three points, let’s just say it’s unlikely that the club has what it takes to start winning at this point.
We’re talking about a 4-de-7, which again would take some time to play out. If Kloten were to take part, it would be some time before Reinbacher would be thinking about the Laval Rocket.
Why am I talking about this as if it weren’t a foregone conclusion? Simply because not all teams in the second division, as Dumont tells us, can systematically move up to the first division.
This means that if one of these two teams (who are currently leading their quarter-final playoff series) wins their league championship, there will be a relegation series. But if not? There won’t.
Olten, currently seeded third, leads its series 2-1 against Thurgau. Visp, meanwhile, is the seventh-best team, but leads 3-0 against Basel, the league’s second-best club.
