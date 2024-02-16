Skip to content
Death at the Chiefs parade: a $100,000 donation from Taylor Swift
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL. Barely…

We know that some people have been bothered by this attention. That said, the fact remains that it has won the NFL many fans among the Swifties.

And it’s not as if the 54 seconds we saw the star during Sunday’s game scrapped your evening…

Seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last Sunday inevitably put even more attention toward Travis Kelce’s relationship with the singer.

Now she’s officially in the NFL world… for better or for worse.

The best is winning. But the worst is that during the championship parade, there was a nightmare situation: there was gunfire that cost a woman her life.

She’s a mother, which makes for a very sad situation.

What you need to know is that a Go Fund Me has been launched to help the family of the supporter who lost her life. The goal? To raise $75,000 to help her family get through this situation.

But the goal was surpassed thanks to one person: Taylor Swift. The star donated $100,000 to help the family get back on its feet.

Even without his donation, the goal would have been reached, as at the time of writing, over $230,000 has been raised. But let’s just say that the $100,000 made the difference – and perhaps inspired some Swifties to give.

It’s an important gesture on the singer’s part. Hats off to her.

