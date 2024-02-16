Death at the Chiefs parade: a $100,000 donation from Taylor Swift

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL. Barely…

We know that some people have been bothered by this attention. That said, the fact remains that it has won the NFL many fans among the Swifties.

And it’s not as if the 54 seconds we saw the star during Sunday’s game scrapped your evening…

Taylor Swift was shown for less than 1% of the entire Super Bowl broadcast (h/t: u/JPAnalyst/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/KpggRjpBRV – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2024

Seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last Sunday inevitably put even more attention toward Travis Kelce’s relationship with the singer.

Now she’s officially in the NFL world… for better or for worse.

The best is winning. But the worst is that during the championship parade, there was a nightmare situation : there was gunfire that cost a woman her life.

She’s a mother, which makes for a very sad situation.

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was tragically shot and killed during the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The goal was $75,000. pic.twitter.com/nAJNu9IZs9 – Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2024

What you need to know is that a Go Fund Me has been launched to help the family of the supporter who lost her life. The goal? To raise $75,000 to help her family get through this situation.But the goal was surpassed thanks to one person: Taylor Swift. The star donated $100,000 to help the family get back on its feet.

Even without his donation, the goal would have been reached, as at the time of writing, over $230,000 has been raised. But let’s just say that the $100,000 made the difference – and perhaps inspired some Swifties to give.

It’s an important gesture on the singer’s part. Hats off to her.

