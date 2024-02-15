Skip to content
Jesse Ylönen to make way for Brendan Gallagher tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Yesterday morning, the day after the game between the Canadiens and the Ducks, I wrote about the end of Brendan Gallagher’s suspension.

And in my headline, it was pretty clear that I wanted to see Jesse Ylönen skip his turn to make room for #11, who has missed his team’s last five games out of obligation.

Renaud Lavoie has reported that the European forward will skip his turn.

It’s worth noting that this morning, the Habs had originally intended to train. But in the end, there was no practice on the menu for Martin St-Louis’ men.

If Ylönen skated, he won’t be playing. The guys who are going to play didn’t skate.

Changing Tuesday’s line-up, which was excellent, was probably not an easy decision. That said, bringing back Brendan Gallagher was necessary, whether you like the player he becomes in 2024 or not.

Gally, who blames himself for his hit on Adam Pelech, deserves to play.

It’s worth noting that the other 11 forwards and six defensemen who played on Tuesday will be back in action. So, basically, if you had a shot on goal on Tuesday, you’re playing tonight? Hehe.

So, the Habs have an extra healthy forward and an extra healthy defenseman. Jordan Harris is still a member of the 23-man roster and has not been placed on the injured list, but he’s not fit enough to play following his injury.

In front of the net, there will also be some changes. Samuel Montembeault, as announced yesterday by the Habs, will take Cayden Primeau’s place. Will he be as good as he was in early January against these same Rangers?

Note that the Habs will face Jonathan Quick, but not Alex Belzile.

The Quebecer has been recalled to the NHL, but it’s as an insurance policy. He has yet to don a Rangers uniform in a regular-season game.

Too bad for him.

In a gaggle

– Like it or not?

– Speaking of sweaters.

– Jacob Fowler could be the NCAA goalie of the year.[JdeM]

– Connor Bedard back tonight?

– To watch.

