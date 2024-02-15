Jesse Ylönen to make way for Brendan Gallagher tonight

Yesterday morning, the day after the game between the Canadiens and the Ducks, I wrote about the end of Brendan Gallagher’s suspension.

And in my headline, it was pretty clear that I wanted to see Jesse Ylönen skip his turn to make room for #11, who has missed his team’s last five games out of obligation.

Jesse Ylonen is the only forward on the ice for optional training. He will give way to Brendan Gallagher tonight. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 15, 2024

Renaud Lavoie has reported that the European forward will skip his turn.

It’s worth noting that this morning, the Habs had originally intended to train. But in the end, there was no practice on the menu for Martin St-Louis’ men.

If Ylönen skated, he won’t be playing. The guys who are going to play didn’t skate.

Changing Tuesday’s line-up, which was excellent, was probably not an easy decision. That said, bringing back Brendan Gallagher was necessary, whether you like the player he becomes in 2024 or not.

Gally, who blames himself for his hit on Adam Pelech, deserves to play.

It’s worth noting that the other 11 forwards and six defensemen who played on Tuesday will be back in action. So, basically, if you had a shot on goal on Tuesday, you’re playing tonight? Hehe.

So, the Habs have an extra healthy forward and an extra healthy defenseman. Jordan Harris is still a member of the 23-man roster and has not been placed on the injured list, but he’s not fit enough to play following his injury.

In front of the net, there will also be some changes. Samuel Montembeault, as announced yesterday by the Habs, will take Cayden Primeau’s place. Will he be as good as he was in early January against these same Rangers?

Barring a last-minute change, Alex Belzile will not be in uniform against the Canadiens. @RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) February 15, 2024

Note that the Habs will face Jonathan Quick, but not Alex Belzile.

The Quebecer has been recalled to the NHL, but it’s as an insurance policy. He has yet to don a Rangers uniform in a regular-season game.

In a gaggle

Too bad for him.

– Like it or not?

CF Montreal, like La Main, in the heart of our city! Learn more here >>> https://t.co/1CKb0J7mMw CF Montréal and ”La Main”, at the heart of our city. Learn more here >>> https://t.co/qJgUoHXJkU#CFMTL @BMOfr pic.twitter.com/x04FeBV4DB – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 15, 2024

– Speaking of sweaters.

Attention to detail. pic.twitter.com/Q1atg5CHHI – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 15, 2024

– Jacob Fowler could be the NCAA goalie of the year.[JdeM]

– Connor Bedard back tonight?

Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 15, 2024

– To watch.