The Canadiens confirm that Samuel Montembeault will face the Rangers on Thursday

Last night, Cayden Primeau defended the Canadiens’ cage at the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.

The young goaltender earned his first career shutout with a 13-save performance.

He didn’t face too many shots, but it’s the result that counts!

Tomorrow, the Canadiens will be in New York to take on the Rangers.

This will be a good test for Martin St-Louis’ men, who responded well after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Blues…

It’s worth noting that Samuel Montembeault will get the start for the Tricolore.

