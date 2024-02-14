Skip to content
News

Shots fired, several injured: Chiefs parade turns into a nightmare
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Shots fired, several injured: Chiefs parade turns into a nightmare
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Ah, no.

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs celebrated today in the streets of Kansas City as part of the Parade of Champions…

But the whole thing turned into a real nightmare.

Why did it turn into a nightmare?

Because the Kansas City police claimed on Twitter/X that several shots were fired towards the end of the event.

According to the police, “several” people were hit by bullets…

And the images gathered by some of those who were there are frightening:

In the video above, police officers are seen rushing inside a building…

And you can clearly feel the panic of the people who were there.

Note that KC police also tweeted that two armed people were arrested in connection with the unfortunate incidents that occurred this afternoon.

Obviously, I don’t need to tell you that no one wants to see things like this.

It’s appalling, quite simply… Because it has no place in today’s society.

It’s especially distressing because this was a great opportunity for fans to thank the Chiefs players, who were able to bring another championship to the city.

It was time to celebrate, the guys were having fun… And all that was disgustingly spoiled.

There really seemed to be a great atmosphere before things got out of hand, by the way:

In gusto

– Can’t wait to see it!

– Good point.

– Really?

– No surprise there.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content