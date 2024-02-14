Skip to content
Locker room visit: Juraj Slafkovský’s father panicked his son yesterday
Locker room visit: Juraj Slafkovský’s father panicked his son yesterday
Last night, the Canadiens gave the Anaheim Ducks quite a thrashing. Against a team that was absolutely horrendous, it was above all the Habs’ first trio that shone(once again) in a 5-0 victory for the Montrealers.

Juraj Slafkovský scored three points in one game for the first time in his career… and the guys at HFTV invented a new song for the Slovak. I love it.

But what’s even cooler for the youngster is that he was able to do it under the watchful eye of his father, who was present at the Bell Centre last night.

After the game, in fact, Slaf confessed that he was happy his father was able to come and watch him play. And he put on quite a show, too.

And while his dad was at the Bell Centre, Slafkovský took the opportunity to show him around, including the dressing room.

The problem is, Juraj Sr. obviously wasn’t aware of the unwritten rule that you can’t pound on the logo on the floor in the dressing room. It’s a real affront to do so, but last night, in spite of himself, the father of young #20 stepped on the Habs logo.

And as Arpon Basu explains, poor Slafkovský was completely distraught.

Of course, we all agree that it’s no big deal and remains an honest mistake, but the fact remains that Slafkovský’s reaction is quite comical. The poor kid was happy to see his father last night, but it didn’t take long once he got to the dressing room for his father to shame him with a gesture that, in the world of hockey, is completely unacceptable.

It’s a good thing Morgan Rielly wasn’t there, because he tends to get a little violent when the unwritten rules aren’t respected, hehe.

I have a feeling that this will all be forgotten pretty quickly and that no one will hold it against the father of young #20… but let’s hope he hasn’t angered the hockey gods too much.

Things are going (extremely) well for his son these days, but maybe seeing his father step on the club’s logo will change everything… or not.

