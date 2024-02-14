David Poile: “I wish Shea Weber had never been traded”.

In the last decade, I can’t think of a trade that has created more buzz in Montreal than the one that sent P.K. Subban to Nashville in exchange for Shea Weber. It was pretty gigantic to see two defensive stalwarts traded for each other, especially considering how much they were appreciated by their (former) fans.

To this day, some still hold it against Marc Bergevin. And that was nearly eight years ago.

The big question of who won the deal isn’t unanimous even after years, but in the last few days, David Poile, who was Predators GM at the time of the deal, has been talking about it.

He did so while appearing on a Nashville radio station.

Looking back, he believes that both teams got what they wanted from the deal… but :

I wish Shea [Weber] had never been traded. I’m being really honest with you when I say that. – David Poile

“In the bigger picture, I wish Shea had never been traded. I’m being very honest with you when I say that.” – Davi Poile https://t.co/JCMsm6Iiap – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) February 14, 2024

In Poile’s words, it’s important to understand that he’s not saying he lost the deal, because he truly believes that both clubs got what they wanted (both reached the Stanley Cup Final in the end). In fact, it’s important to understand that Poile didn’t like trading for a guy who, in his opinion, should have spent his entire career in Tennessee.

Because, again, in hindsight, he says he would have preferred to sign him long-term… which is pretty strange considering that Weber is still under contract until 2025-26 and hasn’t been playing for a few years.

That said, it’s not just in Montreal that some people would have liked to see their player stay with their organization.

It just goes to show, once again, that these two guys were appreciated wherever they went… and that it’s always hard to trade guys who have given so much to your organization.

Gossip

– Big love on Valentine’s Day.

Cole Caufield on his BFF & captain Nick Suzuki pic.twitter.com/otFoR5gYqV – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 14, 2024

– Read more.

From goaltending coach of the @monctonwildcats, to the same position with the @TBLightning, @Protekgoalie ‘s rise through the hockey ranks has always been inspired by his father’s resilience. Read more. #BlackHistoryMonth | #LHJMQForAll – QMJHL (@QMJHL) February 14, 2024

– Too bad.