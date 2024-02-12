David Pagnotta links David Savard’s name to that of the Stars

Trade Watch List: Mittelstadt, Wennberg, Ristolainen & Roy added as others move up and down https://t.co/o8xZV6nTTF
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) February 12, 2024
That’s one of the most popular questions in town right now.
Lately, there’s been talk of the defenseman being traded to a number of teams.
Obviously, the Leafs were mentioned because Toronto’s blue line lacks leadership and experience…
The idea of seeing him end up in Edmonton also makes sense, because the Oilers have the same problem as the Leafs…
There’s also been talk of him returning to Tampa, as the Lightning look for a defenseman after losing the services of Mikhail Sergachev…
That’s where the addition of a guy like David Savard, who’s already won in the past, could prove interesting.
When you take a step back and look at the club’s defense, you realize that it’s sorely lacking in experience…
Will the Stars be willing to pay top dollar for a veteran like David Savard? The defenseman’s contract ($3.5 M/season) expires at the end of the 24-24 season…
But we know that Kent Hughes won’t trade the defenseman just to please another team.
Especially since the Quebecer insists he wants to stay in Montreal, because he likes the organization…
