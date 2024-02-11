Four to six weeks’ absence for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Earlier in the year, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard missed six to eight weeks of activity.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Jordan Harris is being evaluated daily (upper body) and Kaiden Guhle is still being evaluated. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2024

The Quebecer returned to play, but is now back on the injured list.The Habs have just confirmed that he will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

It’s a shame, because as I just mentioned, he was just getting back into the game.

In 24 games this season, he collected seven points, including a goal. The Canadiens will miss his spirit and fighting spirit. At least a forward with the same style of play is coming back soon.

Brendan Gallagher is expected to take part in Thursday’s game in New York. He is suspended for one more game.

Extension

In today’s game, two defensemen went down.

First, Jordan Harris was tackled by Samuel Blais. His case will be reviewed daily.

And in the case of Kaiden Guhle, he’s undergoing further tests. Montreal has just confirmed all this.

Let’s hope they’ll be able to play Tuesday against the Ducks.

Habs injury update: Rafael Harvey-Pinard…four to six weeks out. Lower body. Jordan Harris, daily assessment (upper body) Kaiden Guhle undergoing further evaluation.@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 11, 2024

Should the two left-handed players forfeit Tuesday’s game, a defender should be recalled. Arber Xhekaj is there as an extra, but there would still only be five defensemen (Mike Matheson, David Savard, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jayden Struble and Xhekaj).

Is Justin Barron near his phone?