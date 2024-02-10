Skip to content
Without Roy or Heineman, the Rocket crushes the Marlies
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, the Rocket was in Toronto to take on the Marlies. Despite a tight game until the third period, Laval was crushed by its opponents.

A6-1 defeat.

Today, it was Jean-François Houle’s team’s turn to give Toronto a run for its money. They won 7-1, despite the absence ofEmil Heineman (injured) and Joshua Roy (recalled by the Canadiens).

It should also be said that Mattias Norlinder was missing for a good part of the game.

He was injured and never returned to the game. Justin Barron, on the other hand, was able to continue.

This is a very important victory for the Rocket, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot.

With this win, the club momentarily takes fifth place in the Northern Section, aka the last playoff spot. I say momentarily, because the sixth-place Utica Comets and seventh-place Belleville Senators face off at 7pm.

So there’s sure to be a winner, and that winner will leapfrog Laval in the standings.

In a highly offensive game, Logan Mailloux once again distinguished himself, but this time he didn’t need to use his fists. He scored this goal:

And collected two more assists.

The star defenseman finished the game with three points and four shots on goal.

Clearly, it was Brandon Gignac and Joshua Roy who kept the Rocket from winning…

Goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo earned his fifth win with the team, his first against his former team.

He made 28 saves on 29 shots.

