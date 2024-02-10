Juraj Slafkovsky says he was sometimes lost on the ice last season

Juraj Slafkovsky’s blog
Yes, he scored two goals in the first game back from the All-Star break. During this break, he rejuvenated in Slovakia with mom's food.
He clearly wasn’t playing/performing at the level expected of a first overall pick, which disappointed and worried many Montreal fans.
But it wasn’t just Slafkovsky’s production that was worrying, but also the way he played.
He couldn’t stand out, and worse, he seemed lost on the ice.
Indeed, that’s what we read in Juraj’s excellent blog, reported by Jean-François Chaumont, who now works for the NHL website.
“Hockey-wise, I’m feeling really good. I’m gaining in confidence and putting my name on the scoresheet more often.” – Juraj Slafkovsky
The Habs’ number 20 says he’s very happy right now, as he finds himself on the right path to becoming the best possible version of himself.
And that’s when he added that there’s nothing comparable between his current season and his rookie season.
He said that in his rookie season, he was sometimes lost on the ice, whereas this year, he’s having a big impact on the team’s success, and helping his team a lot.
The game has clearly slowed down for the young Slovak, and he’s noticed it himself.
In short, Slafkovsky’s development is very encouraging at present, and we’re a long way from the days when many wanted to see him sent to Laval.
