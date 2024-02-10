Skip to content
Joshua Roy to be recalled
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This afternoon, the Canadiens were defeated 3-2 by the Dallas Stars.

After the game, we were obviously monitoring the health of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was injured during the game.

Anthony Marcotte has just confirmed that Joshua Roy has been recalled by the big club.

The Habs have not confirmed either RHP or Roy’s recall.

But the Quebecer has just been withdrawn from the Rocket’s roster, which suggests that he’ll be playing with the Habs tomorrow.

As for Harvey-Pinard, the medical staff is assessing the situation.

Details to come…

