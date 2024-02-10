Joshua Roy to be recalled

This afternoon, the Canadiens were defeated 3-2 by the Dallas Stars.

After the game, we were obviously monitoring the health of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was injured during the game.

Joshua Roy has been recalled by the Habs. He was just pulled from the Rocket lineup at the last minute in Toronto. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 10, 2024

Anthony Marcotte has just confirmed that Joshua Roy has been recalled by the big club.

The Habs have not confirmed either RHP or Roy’s recall.

But the Quebecer has just been withdrawn from the Rocket’s roster, which suggests that he’ll be playing with the Habs tomorrow.

#Habs say medical staff is still looking at Rafael Harvey-Pinard #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 10, 2024

As for Harvey-Pinard, the medical staff is assessing the situation.

Details to come…