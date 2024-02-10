Bob Gainey believes the Habs will aspire to the Stanley Cup in one or two years.

The vast majority of fans and analysts have accepted and bought into the Montreal Canadiens rebuilding plan.

The announcement of a rebuild could well have sown panic and popular anger among fans, especially in a market like Montreal’s, but instead, everyone remained calm and confident for the future.

The project is exciting in the eyes of the fans, and the vast majority of people believe in the plan and believe that the Tricolore will become one of the best teams in the National Hockey League within a few years.

Fans have confidence in management and are excited about the development of the many talented youngsters in the team’s organization.

This is probably the first time (at least from the age of 21) that the Habs have so many quality prospects on hand who could join the big club in the next few years, and that’s on top of the young players already performing in Montreal.

In short, the rebuild is encouraging and we believe in it so far.Fans are ready to sacrifice a few more seasons in order to enjoy a young, talented and dominant team.Most people agree that within three or four years, the Tricolore should be in a position to aspire to the Stanley Cup.However, everyone has their own opinion.

Indeed, according to former Habs player and general manager Bob Gainey, the Habs will have Stanley Cup aspirations in just one or two years’ time.

The Habs can aspire to the Stanley Cup in “a year or two”, believes Gainey https://t.co/xsD3dABRyX – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) February 10, 2024

Last night at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, Gainey answered a few questions.

According to him, with what he sees of the young players right now, the team’s future looks very good.

“There’s still work to be done and maturity to be gained. I think in a year or two, they can be a team with a chance of winning the Stanley Cup again.” – Bob Gainey

These are big words from Gainey, who compares the Habs’ situation to that of the Vancouver Canucks, who went from a mediocre team to one of the NHL’s best in just one season.

Seeing the Habs compete for the Stanley Cup in the next two years would be great, but I find it hard to believe.

Yes, I see the Habs fighting for the playoffs as early as next season, but in my opinion, that’s not in the same category as aspiring to the Stanley Cup.

Clearly, once in the playoffs, anything can happen, but still.

If the Habs want to be a dominant team for many years to come, they’d better take their time in this rebuild.

Still, I wouldn’t say no to seeing the Habs be better than expected by next year, and be an NHL power faster than expected too.

With the progression of current young players like Juraj Slafkovsky, and the imminent arrival of the Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher of this world, we could be surprised.Stay tuned.

Gainey also had a few words to say about Patrick Roy’s signing with the New York Islanders, explaining that he’s very happy for him.

“I’m happy for him. He’ll be a great addition to the Islanders. He’s a very competitive athlete, I’m sure he’s very happy in that position.” – Bob Gainey

