After the Flames and Panthers, we’re now keeping a close eye on the Jets

It seems to be the same old story.

When Kent Hughes traded Tyler Toffoli to Calgary (February 2022), we all started watching the Flames’ performance for the rest of the 21-22 season because the Habs got their first-round pick (2022 draft) in the trade…

And when Kent Hughes traded Ben Chiarot to Florida, a few weeks later after the Toffoli deal, we all started watching the Panthers’ performance in the final season (22-23) because the Habs got their first-round pick (2023 draft).

I say it’s history repeating itself…

After seeing Kent Hughes trade Sean Monahan to the Jets in recent weeks, we’ll be keeping an eye on the Jets from now until the end of the season, because the Habs have the Winnipeg outfit’s first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Free Puck | Jets losses improve Habs pick for Sean Monahan https://t.co/NL9jMyLVQ0 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 9, 2024

According to Tankathon, if the draft were held tonight, the Habs would be talking at #27 (in the first round) with the Winnipeg Jets’ pick.

That’s high, but the Jets are having a good season, having won 30 of their first 49 games.

We can also expect them to continue to perform well in view of the fact that they have one of the easiest schedules between now and the end of the season . The addition of Sean Monahan should also help, as the Jets have solidified their center line by trading for the services of the former Habs star.

The team lost both games with Monahan in the lineup and lost their fifth in a row last night… But I expect them to bounce back.

Barring a major surprise, the Jets are going to the playoffs, and they’ll be one to watch there too, because it could change the ranking of the pick that now belongs to the Tricolore.

As a reminder, teams that lose in the playoff semi-finals get picks #29 and #30… While Stanley Cup finalists inherit picks #31 and #32.

It’s just like the Panthers last year, really. Had the Floridian outfit lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Habs would have had the #17 pick in the last draft… But since they lost in the final, the Habs had to make do with the #31 pick, which was eventually sent to Colorado in the deal that brought Alex Newhook to Montreal.

In gusto

All in all, the Jets are a team to watch from now until the end of the season.

– How’s my Cayden?

no questions asked nothing to see here#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HAY4JEsPkL – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2024

– Coming up.

Marek on 32TP: “I wonder about a team like the Buffalo Sabres as well for Scott Laughton, again, maybe the offseason, but that’s probably a team that’s looking for a little bit more snarl and some veteran presence”. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 9, 2024

– Oh.

Friedman on 32TP: “I believe the Flyers and Konecny are talking about this extension, I believe they’ve made it a priority and they’re going to try and get it done. It’s going to be a big number” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 9, 2024

– Cocky, isn’t it?

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by BarDown (@bardown)

– I love it.