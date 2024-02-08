2026 Olympics: Samuel Montembeault dreams of representing Canada

With the announcement that NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026, fans and pundits alike are giving their opinions on Canada’s starting line-up.

There’s a good chance Canada won’t have any Quebecers in its lineup → https://t.co/F2b3ZBpBjZ – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 4, 2024

Recently, at the Antichambre, panelists gave their thoughts on what they thought might be the possible line-up for Canada.As can be seen, Quebec goalie Samuel Montembeault is inserted into the lineup as the third goalie, behind Stuart Skinner and Adin Hill.

Of course, by 2026, the line-up may change. It’s hard to predict an international line-up two years in advance.

Still, the chances of Montembeault making the national team are there.Like any professional player, the chance to represent his country at the Olympic Games is a big dream.

That’s what the Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender toldLe 5 à 7.

Samuel Montembeault dreams of playing in the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/mRdq80Ocfy – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) February 8, 2024

Montembeault also answered a question from 5 à 7 panelists live from the Casino de Montréal, as it’s Dream Big Night for the Montreal Canadiens Foundation.

The Habs at a charity fundraiser at the Montreal casino tonight pic.twitter.com/0D7V22G8pQ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 9, 2024

The Quebecer mentioned that he liked Sidney Crosby’s response to the All-Star Game on this subject.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and that spot is earned, so it’s going to be up to me to keep playing well until the Olympics.” – Samuel Montembeault

Monty certainly has a great vision and seems to have the perfect mentality to reach his goal, his dream.This season, in 24 starts, he has a 3.06 goals-against average and a 0.907 save percentage.

Despite the fact that his stats aren’t stellar, you have to remember that the Habs aren’t a very good team, and he’s doing a great job of helping his club stay in games.

If he continues in this vein and we see some progress, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Italy at the Olympics.

