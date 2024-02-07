John Tavares owes $8M to the Canada Revenue Agency (and he’s contesting it)

John Tavares fighting Canada’s tax agency over $8M it claims he owes on Leafs signing bonus. https://t.co/AP1YthYGdR
And obviously, he doesn’t agree with everything that’s imposed on him.
What you need to know is that Tavares’ contract is mainly built around the fact that he’s paid in signing bonuses. In 2018, he had a bonus of around $15.3m.
He says his bonus falls into the treaty’s “incentive” category. He also says he spent only 45 days in Canada between September and December 2018, following the signing of his contract.
Obviously, this is an issue not only for the Maple Leafs, but also for other Canadian teams. After all, every time something like this happens, it sets a precedent for what’s to come.
It’s hard enough to attract players to Canada, but imagine if this kind of difficulty were added to the mix. After all, big signing bonuses are becoming increasingly common.
While we’re on the subject, let’s not forget that Georges Laraque was once sued by Revenu Québec over his taxes. He claimed that he could pay them in Alberta even though he played for the Habs, since he lived there and his children lived there.
Saying I’m from Montreal, JJ Watt @JJWatt immediately mentioned his friend Cole Caufield and asked if we had a poutine to offerNice meeting with Watt who can’t wait to come to the Bell Centre. An article will follow on his thoughts on Super Bowl #SBLVII @RDSca pic.twitter.com/GHC48AFdtB
– Things have been going well for Slaf for the past month and a half.
Juraj Slafkovsky since Dec 21 #GoHabsGo
GP: 19
G: 7
A: 7
PTS: 14
SOG: 30
PPP: 6
HIT: 24
TOI: 18:21
PPTOI: 2:52 (71%)https://t.co/OODYZtEEqj pic.twitter.com/7PzvYk1lBu
Torts responded to a fan’s letter with a handwritten note in return.
via @JaxsonWebster26 pic.twitter.com/hjDMWUO7i3
– Nick Bonino refuses to go to the AHL. [JdeM]
More versatility can mean more playing time. https://t.co/5ezLMz59mT
