If Elliotte Friedman is to be believed, this could be the end for the Coyotes in Arizona.

This is it.

The Coyotes may finally be leaving the desert, if Elliotte Friedman’s most recent comments are anything to go by.

The tipster said earlier today on his good friend Jeff Marek’s show that he expects it to be the end with the Coyotes’ current ownership group, so there could be a process to sell the team any day now.

Friedman goes on to say that the club should be sold to “someone else”, or that the NHL could decide to take control of the organization that has been in the news for all the wrong reasons practically since its inception.

They’ll start the process of selling the team, or the NHL will take over the team and sell it to someone. – Elliotte Friedman

The goal would obviously be to resell it:

Elliotte Friedman goes on to say that Gary Bettman is afraid to say negative things about the Coyotes because he knows it could end up in a legal battle:

“and selling it to someone else, I believe we will get there. I believe one of the reasons you hear the commissioner say nothing negative about them is he knows this could end up in a big legal fight and he doesn’t want to say or do anything that will end being used against him” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 7, 2024

Things could move pretty quickly because there don’t seem to be any plans for the Coyotes’ future in Arizona.

The team may be saying on social media that they’re committed to staying in the desert, but if they’re not doing anything to back up their comments, they’re not helping themselves either.

Especially in light of the fact that the Coyotes have already missed two deadlines for the unveiling of supposed plans to build a new amphitheatre…

Just yesterday, Frank Seravalli revealed that an announcement could be made “as early as next weekend” regarding the Coyotes, and we seem to be heading in that direction.

And since nothing has been announced about the possible construction of a new amphitheatre, seeing that it could happen this weekend suggests that it’s not a good sign for the club’s owners…

What really gets me is that Marty Walsh’s comments really seemed to rattle the National League’s executives.

The president of the Players’ Association not only criticized the ridiculousness surrounding the Coyotes… But he also issued a heartfelt plea to the NHL to fix the situation, because it’s been unacceptable for too long.

And now, less than a week after Walsh publicly rinsed the organization dry… Things are finally starting to move?

In bursts

I find it hard to believe that this is just a coincidence.

– Bravo!

