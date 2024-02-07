HFTV: Collaboration with the habs for a new event in the skills competition

I’m going to start my text by giving big, big love to Alex Rougas and Cédric Séguin.

For those who don’t know, the two guys are behind the HFTV brand, which has become really popular in the last couple of years.

Alex and Cédric go to all Habs games (and sometimes Rocket games) to get fan feedback after a win or loss, and it’s always a good time.

If you’re going to the Bell Centre between now and the end of the season, I really recommend you take the time to go and see them, because the atmosphere is always exceptional.

The following video is a great example of this, as the guys celebrated Sean Monahan’s two goals against the Islanders in January with all the fans on hand :

But hey. You’re probably wondering why I decided to tell you about the guys at HFTV today.

And it’s simple, really.

The Montreal Canadiens are adding a new event to their skills competition, in collaboration with HFTV…

And you have the chance to vote (until February 10) for the event you’d like to see, directly under a publication on HFTV’s Instagram account.

For those of you who are interested, you’ll find the publication right here:

It’s really up to you, in the end. And you get the chance to “create” the event!

It’s cool, really.

From our side, we’re just really happy that the collaboration can especially benefit the fans. – The guys from HFTV

I had a chance to talk to both guys and they told me that they find it unique to see the interaction between a fan account and the club itself.Because they do it for the fans, at the end of the day:

Note also that the comment with the most “likes” will win two tickets in the red for the Habs skills contest, to be held on February 25.

Well done, boys!

