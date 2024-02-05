Hockey Canada scandal: London police confirm identities of 5 players

Well, that’s that. It’s now official.

London police have confirmed the identities of the five players implicated in the Hockey Canada scandal.

They are Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Dillon Dubé and Alex Formenton.

Hart, Formenton, Foote and Dubé face one count of sexual assault…

London Police Chief Thai Truong announces the charges against members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team as follows… Dillon Dubé: 1 count of sexual assault Cal Foote: 1 count of sexual assault Alex Formenton: 1 count of sexual assault Carter Hart: 1 count of sexual… pic.twitter.com/weubsyq2O7 – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 5, 2024

While McLeod faces two counts of sexual assault.

London Police Chief Thai Truong offered his “sincerest” apologies to the victim of the sexual assault and her family “for the time it has taken to get to this point”.

It should be remembered that the events allegedly took place in 2018 in London, while the players were in Ontario for a Hockey Canada event.London police also stated that there was new evidence in 2022 that was not available in 2019 before the investigation was closed.

Detective Sergeant Katherine Dann also confided that London police received “varying levels” of cooperation from members of the 2018 Canadian Junior World Team during the investigation.

In general, many are wondering why the investigation was closed in 2019 (without charges) and many are wondering why it took so long to see the players charged in this case.

Questioned on the subject, London Police Chief Thai Truong confided that “the reason it took so long is part of the process” .

London Police Chief Thai Truong, on why it took nearly six years to press sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team: “Why it took so long will form part of the proceedings.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 5, 2024

Extension

Let’s now see if the players, who were not present at the press conference, will be found guilty of the charges they face.

Note that lawyers for all five players appeared (via video) earlier this morning in court for the first hearing of the investigation.