Hockey Canada scandal: London police confirm identities of 5 players

London Police Chief Thai Truong announces the charges against members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team as follows…
Dillon Dubé: 1 count of sexual assault
Cal Foote: 1 count of sexual assault
Alex Formenton: 1 count of sexual assault
Carter Hart: 1 count of sexual… pic.twitter.com/weubsyq2O7
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 5, 2024
Well, that’s that. It’s now official.
They are Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Dillon Dubé and Alex Formenton.
Hart, Formenton, Foote and Dubé face one count of sexual assault…
London Police Chief Thai Truong offered his “sincerest” apologies to the victim of the sexual assault and her family “for the time it has taken to get to this point”.
Detective Sergeant Katherine Dann also confided that London police received “varying levels” of cooperation from members of the 2018 Canadian Junior World Team during the investigation.
Questioned on the subject, London Police Chief Thai Truong confided that “the reason it took so long is part of the process” .
London Police Chief Thai Truong, on why it took nearly six years to press sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team: “Why it took so long will form part of the proceedings.”
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 5, 2024
Extension
Let’s now see if the players, who were not present at the press conference, will be found guilty of the charges they face.