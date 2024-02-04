Sean Monahan is excited to have a chance to win the Stanley Cup in Canada

For obvious reasons, Sean Monahan has been Winnipeg’s player of the hour since his recent acquisition from the Winnipeg Jets.

In Montreal, we’re still trying to find a replacement on the first wave of the power play.

Don’t get your hopes up, but there’s a good chance that Alex Newhook could return to action next Tuesday, February 6, against the Washington Capitals.

As for him, Brandon Gignac will wear number 74

If he makes a return to action, he could therefore inherit the first wave of the massive attack.The Canadian forward is expected to play an important role in Winnipeg.He should find himself at the center of the second trio, alongside Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers, and could even see some minutes on the short-handed, given his effectiveness in the face-off circle.Today, the Jets newcomer took part in a press conference on Sunday and was questioned by Winnipeg reporters.

He says he’s very excited to have a chance to make the playoffs with his new club, noting that playing in the playoffs in a Canadian market makes it all the more special.

"As a player all you want to do is have a chance to play in the playoffs…" Sean Monahan is excited to have a good chance at making the playoffs with the Jets this season, and says playing in the postseason in a market makes it even more special:

“As a player, all you want to do is have a chance to make the playoffs.” – Sean Monahan

In the TSN excerpt, which you can listen to right here, Monahan says he was looking forward to meeting his new teammates, but that he’s very stressed about everything that’s involved.

“This is the most nervous I’ve been for a practice in a very long time. You meet new people, in a new arena and you have to learn everything. I was nervous driving and even just before I got on the ice.” – Sean Monahan



Despite the stress, he says it’s good to feel it all over again. Monahan has also always loved playing in Winnipeg, as it’s a great hockey city.

The Canadian seems happy with his new destination, but above all, motivated.In 49 games this season with the Tricolore, Monahan collected 35 points.

Do you think that with the power play and teammates like Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey, he’ll be able to keep up the point-per-game pace he’s shown in the past?

I wouldn’t be surprised, because he has all the necessary assets, plus he’s well surrounded and healthy.

