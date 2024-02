The Canadian is active on this Sunday morning.The club has just announced the recall of Lucas Condotta from the Laval Rocket.

After all, with the Sean Monahan trade, the Habs only had two (NHL) centers in their lineup. We’re talking about Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans.

