The Canadiens have 23 draft picks over the next two years

A rebuilding club likes to have its hands full when it comes to making transactions. And let’s just say that right now, Kent Hughes’ hands are pretty full.

Take the bank of defensemen. Mike Matheson and David Savard (who could be the next to leave) are the veterans. But among the youngsters, there are also plenty of guys who’ll want to make their mark in the long term.

For example?

Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Johnathan Kovacevic (let’s consider him a youngster for the sake of argument), Jayden Struble, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, William Trudeau, Mattias Norlinder (or not), David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom, Bogdan Konyushkov…

In short, there are plenty of people at Mass.

The GM has already said it recently: he knows he’s going to have to trade young defensemen for reinforcements up front. The Habs need help in the top-6, and there’s – obviously – not enough room for everyone on the blue line.

But it’s not just defensemen who can be traded: picks too.

Before sending Sean Monahan to Winnipeg, the Habs had 11 picks for the upcoming auction. But now, the Flanelle have 12 picks for June 2024.Nothing less.

We’re talking about two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick. Kent Hughes also has three of the last 32 picks in the draft, which is… interesting?

In Brief

The following year? Two picks per round from first to fourth. These are big assets, since to speak eight times in the first four rounds is quite something.Note that if Winnipeg wins the Cup in 2024, the Habs will have a third pick in 2027. It will also have the 32nd right to speak in the 2024 session, which is not optimal. The Habs must be hoping not to see the Jets reach the Final Four.So yes, Hughes has the hardware to go after another Kirby Dach or another Alex Newhook. But what will he do? That remains to be seen.

– Detail on the Jets’ mass.

After acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal, the #gojetsgo now have $717,262 in projected cap space remaining with a roster of 23 players. $717,262 in cap space is equal to $3,278,912 in deadline cap space.https://t.co/jkCjOVibVU – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 2, 2024

– The Jets have a plan for Sean Monahan.

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness tells ESPN that he expects Monahan to start on a line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers. @NHLJets #NHL – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 2, 2024

– Chris Tanev in Ottawa?

Some All-Star weekend gossip: I’ve been told the Ottawa Senators are still interested in Calgary’s Chris Tanev. Obviously wouldn’t be a rental, Sens would be looking to get him comfortable with the team/city this season in order to help them drive for a playoff spot next year – Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) February 2, 2024

– The Kings have changed coaches. They’re not the first to do so in less than a year. One year!

That now makes it 13 NHL head coaching changes since the end of last season: NYR, Calgary, Anaheim, Washington, Nashville, Columbus (twice), Edmonton, St. Louis, Ottawa, Minnesota, NYI and now LAK. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 2, 2024

