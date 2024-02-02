The Canadiens have 23 draft picks over the next two years

After acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal, the #gojetsgo now have $717,262 in projected cap space remaining with a roster of 23 players.
$717,262 in cap space is equal to $3,278,912 in deadline cap space.https://t.co/jkCjOVibVU
A rebuilding club likes to have its hands full when it comes to making transactions. And let’s just say that right now, Kent Hughes’ hands are pretty full.
Take the bank of defensemen. Mike Matheson and David Savard (who could be the next to leave) are the veterans. But among the youngsters, there are also plenty of guys who’ll want to make their mark in the long term.
Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Johnathan Kovacevic (let’s consider him a youngster for the sake of argument), Jayden Struble, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, William Trudeau, Mattias Norlinder (or not), David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom, Bogdan Konyushkov…
The GM has already said it recently: he knows he’s going to have to trade young defensemen for reinforcements up front. The Habs need help in the top-6, and there’s – obviously – not enough room for everyone on the blue line.
But it’s not just defensemen who can be traded: picks too.
We’re talking about two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick. Kent Hughes also has three of the last 32 picks in the draft, which is… interesting?
In Brief
– Detail on the Jets’ mass.
– The Jets have a plan for Sean Monahan.
Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness tells ESPN that he expects Monahan to start on a line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers. @NHLJets #NHL
– Chris Tanev in Ottawa?
Some All-Star weekend gossip: I’ve been told the Ottawa Senators are still interested in Calgary’s Chris Tanev. Obviously wouldn’t be a rental, Sens would be looking to get him comfortable with the team/city this season in order to help them drive for a playoff spot next year
– The Kings have changed coaches. They’re not the first to do so in less than a year. One year!
That now makes it 13 NHL head coaching changes since the end of last season: NYR, Calgary, Anaheim, Washington, Nashville, Columbus (twice), Edmonton, St. Louis, Ottawa, Minnesota, NYI and now LAK.
– The real questions.
*Will players be tried separately or together?
*Will the Crown try to flip one of the defendants?
*If the players are convicted, what would their sentences be?
*What about other players who were in the hotel room?
TSN has interviewed 16 current and former Crown attorneys and…
