Top-3: Red Wings coach imitates Tim Stutzle’s dives

Brady Tkachuk and Frank Vatrano left their mark in @Senators and @AnaheimDucks wins before heading to Toronto for #NHLAllStar Weekend. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PGEW6tUBTR pic.twitter.com/WjU6UxmRBY
Here are yesterday’s results and highlights:
A THING OF BEAUTY!
Shane Pinto gives the @Senators the win in overtime #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/UeFHjfWfEz
Of course, Shane Pinto landed on the Bet365 ad on the boards after his OT goal.
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/x4q6K5fGC7
Despite the win, Tim Stutzle hasn’t improved his reputation as a diver.
Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde was calling a dive on Tim Stützle pic.twitter.com/CWF2B97Y91
Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal since January 7, tied with Elias Pettersson and Auston Matthews for the most in the NHL through that span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PGEW6tUBTR pic.twitter.com/YqBxXG4PMp
2. Alex Turcotte’s first NHL goal
There were no highlights, apart from Alex Turcotte’s goal, his first in the NHL.
ALEX TURCOTTE’S FIRST @NHL GOAL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/clsF5KzbcZ
This was the American’s second big-league game of the season, and 14th of his career.
He collected the first two points of his young career. He also picked up an assist on teammate Trevor Lewis’s winning goal.
In addition to Turcotte, goaltender David Rittich stood out. He stopped 39 of 41 shots and was named the game’s second star.
3. A third straight game with a goal for Marc-Édouard Vlasic
The Sharks may have lost last night in overtime, but at least Marc-Édouard Vlasic continues to do well offensively.
A fifth goal in nine games for Vlasic! #SJSharks #TVASports pic.twitter.com/eaVw0nWr3E
Terry ties it with a minute left!!! pic.twitter.com/jOOtq0tk2Z
That’s #NHLAllStar Frank Vatrano!
He buries the @Energizer OT winner for the @AnaheimDucks. pic.twitter.com/bExw0LmciH
Extension
– A third goal in his last three games for Brady Tkachuk.
Out the box and on the board is such a Tkachuk move pic.twitter.com/9KXhb7vucT
– Isac Lunderstrom opened the scoring.
Lundy
The Super Swede starts our scoring! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/L0VAvauBRf
– Top scorers from the previous day.
– As mentioned at the beginning of this text, the NHL is on vacation today. It will remain so until Monday, with the exception of the All-Star Game.