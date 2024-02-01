Top-3: Red Wings coach imitates Tim Stutzle’s dives

Last night, there were only three games on the NHL schedule.And today, none are scheduled as the All-Star break officially begins.

Here are yesterday’s results and highlights:

1. Derek Lalonde imitates a Tim Stutzle dive

A THING OF BEAUTY! Shane Pinto gives the @Senators the win in overtime #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/UeFHjfWfEz – NHL (@NHL_EN) February 1, 2024

Of course, Shane Pinto landed on the Bet365 ad on the boards after his OT goal. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/x4q6K5fGC7 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 1, 2024

A few days ago, the Senators won a game in which they showed character . They were down 0-3 after one period, but won the game in overtime.Yesterday, they won again in overtime, this time against the Detroit Red Wings.Shane Pinto scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory.And what could be better than scoring in front of his good friend Bet 365?Remember that he was suspended 41 games for a bet.As luck would have it.Ottawa is 5-1-2 in its last eight games. The club is back on track.

Despite the win, Tim Stutzle hasn’t improved his reputation as a diver.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde was calling a dive on Tim Stützle pic.twitter.com/CWF2B97Y91 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 1, 2024

Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal since January 7, tied with Elias Pettersson and Auston Matthews for the most in the NHL through that span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PGEW6tUBTR pic.twitter.com/YqBxXG4PMp – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2024

Even the opposing coach seemed to be fed up with his soccer-playing ways.Hard to say, anyway.For the Wings, Dylan Larkin sent everyone into overtime with his tenth goal of 2024. He had an excellent January.

2. Alex Turcotte’s first NHL goal

In the second game of the evening, the Los Angeles Kings were in Nashville to take on the Predators.

There were no highlights, apart from Alex Turcotte’s goal, his first in the NHL.

This was the American’s second big-league game of the season, and 14th of his career.

He collected the first two points of his young career. He also picked up an assist on teammate Trevor Lewis’s winning goal.

A game the 22-year-old will never forget.

In addition to Turcotte, goaltender David Rittich stood out. He stopped 39 of 41 shots and was named the game’s second star.

4-2 Kings victory .

3. A third straight game with a goal for Marc-Édouard Vlasic

The Sharks may have lost last night in overtime, but at least Marc-Édouard Vlasic continues to do well offensively.

Terry ties it with a minute left!!! pic.twitter.com/jOOtq0tk2Z – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 1, 2024

Extension

He scored again, extending his one-goal streak to three games.It was also his fifth goal in nine games.As I mentioned, however, San Jose lost 3-2. The team led by one in the dying moments, but Troy Terry sent everyone into overtime.And Frank Vatrano, before heading off to Toronto, gave his team the win.

– A third goal in his last three games for Brady Tkachuk.

Out the box and on the board is such a Tkachuk move pic.twitter.com/9KXhb7vucT – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 1, 2024

– Isac Lunderstrom opened the scoring.

Lundy The Super Swede starts our scoring! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/L0VAvauBRf – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 1, 2024

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– As mentioned at the beginning of this text, the NHL is on vacation today. It will remain so until Monday, with the exception of the All-Star Game.