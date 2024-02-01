The Canucks want to keep Elias Lindholm for the long term

The Canucks’ President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, appeared on the latest episode of The Jeff Marek Show podcast and took the time to explain his thoughts on the matter.
Canucks want to keep Lindholm long-termhttps://t.co/0LIuy0W8Mf
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2024
The first thing you need to know is that Rutherford is determined to keep Lindholm with the team for the long term. Charming the player with the city shouldn’t be too difficult, having played in Raleigh and Calgary in his career. Let’s just say that the bar isn’t necessarily high.
In fact, his $4.85 million contract expires at the end of the season and he will become an uncompensated free agent. If the Canucks don’t want to lose him without a return, they’re going to have to offer him a contract soon.
“In an ideal world, we’d keep him long-term, but we’ll see how it goes. Obviously, if we keep him long-term, it will have a domino effect on the number of players we can keep at the salary cap.” – Jim Rutherford
Rutherford’s point in all this is that several players will need new contracts for next season, including two names with much higher salaries than before. We’re talking about Elias Pettersson and Philip Hronek.
Decisions will have to be made, but Lindholm could be prioritized because of his position. J.T. Miller is the team’s best center, and then it’s down to Teddy Bluedger (not counting Lindholm).
“They’ve done a really good job this year so far, so I’m super excited and can’t wait to get started.”
Newest member of the #Canucks Elias Lindholm talks to the media in Toronto about his trade. pic.twitter.com/97YIeJx9cO
– Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 2, 2024
He even took advantage of his appearance at the NHL All-Star Weekend to have a few laughs about the situation. When asked how he reacted when his new teammates didn’t pick him in the All-Star Draft, he only replied that he’s not worried about it and that he’ll talk about it with them over a beer later in the evening.
Elias Lindholm on not getting picked by his new #Canucks teammates:
“Maybe we can chat over a beer tonight and talk it through. No hard feelings.” pic.twitter.com/FbFDx6eN3H
– Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 2, 2024
Lindholm seems happy, and the Canucks are poised for a strong playoff run. They’ll be thinking about the future after the season.
