Senators complete comeback in overtime

Juuse Saros was called for a tripping penalty after this save on Tim Stützle. pic.twitter.com/sqzSsXMU2g
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024
Feels like the All-Star break…
Here’s the result of the game:
#SENS COME ALL THE WAY BACK AND WIN IN OT!!!!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/L2R782mf4z
– Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 30, 2024
Michael McCarron scored the game’s first goal. The former Montreal Canadien is the third-highest scorer in his draft year this season.
Well… look who just scored against the Senators pic.twitter.com/CUYDx5Y0Tc
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 30, 2024
Tomasino goes roof daddy! pic.twitter.com/LMcPoDN9T5
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 30, 2024
This save by Korpisalo though pic.twitter.com/CL2XY6rREj
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024
Drake Batherson gets the Sens on the board! pic.twitter.com/FSpoyTmgpk
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024
It’s the 100th comeback by more than one goal in the NHL this season.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
WHAT AN ENDING! pic.twitter.com/WAuEIOEA7s
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 30, 2024
The team from the nation’s capital now has a record of 19-25-2, good for second-to-last place in the Eastern Association. They’re finally out of last place.
