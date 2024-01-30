Senators complete comeback in overtime

The only game on in the NHL last night: Senators vs Predators.

Feels like the All-Star break…

Here’s the result of the game:

The game got off to an extremely poor start for the Senators.After one period, they were trailing 0-3.

Michael McCarron scored the game’s first goal. The former Montreal Canadien is the third-highest scorer in his draft year this season.

Well… look who just scored against the Senators pic.twitter.com/CUYDx5Y0Tc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 30, 2024

This save by Korpisalo though pic.twitter.com/CL2XY6rREj – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024

Drake Batherson gets the Sens on the board! pic.twitter.com/FSpoyTmgpk – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024

Philip Tomasimo added to his tally with a magnificent goal.Mads Sogaard was sent off after the period.In relief, Joonas Korpisalo did very well. He stopped all the shots he faced (17) and helped his team get back on track.Drake Batherson gave his team hope early in the second period.The goal allowed his team to regain their energy, tie the game and eventually win in overtime.

It’s the 100th comeback by more than one goal in the NHL this season.

COMEBACK COMPLETE WHAT AN ENDING! pic.twitter.com/WAuEIOEA7s – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 30, 2024

Ottawa never gave up!

The team from the nation’s capital now has a record of 19-25-2, good for second-to-last place in the Eastern Association. They’re finally out of last place.

Extension

– It’s borderline…

Juuse Saros was called for a tripping penalty after this save on Tim Stützle. pic.twitter.com/sqzSsXMU2g – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Two games on the bill tonight: