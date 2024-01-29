“You’re f*cking dead!” the disgraceful (and unacceptable) gesture of an OHL player

Do you know Alex Assadourian? We’re talking about an 18-year-old player from the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs, who wears an A on his jersey for his team, which is in last place in the league standings with a 12-27-6 record.

So far this season, he has collected 18 points in 28 games.Why am I talking about this player today? Well, because in the last few days, Assadourian has been in the news due to an indefinite suspension in the OHL.

Often, such a suspension comes after a fairly serious act… and indeed, that’s what happened.

In a game against the Kingston Frontenacs last Friday, the score was 10-0 in favor of the Frontenacs, and things got a little shaky late in the game, when Assadourian was assessed a double-checking penalty.

However, once back on the bench, he looked at a Frontenacs player, Luke McNamara… and while pretending to lacerate his neck, he threw this at him:

You’re f*cking dead!

The only penalty he got was a 2 minute minor for cross checking in the 3rd. But then in the box he says “you’re fucking dead” with a throat slash to McNamara. So I guess that’s what the indefinite suspension is for #OHL https://t.co/eF3RTqqUFz pic.twitter.com/lokRg4Wrp4 – Generals Live (@GeneralsUpdates) January 27, 2024

TVA Sports was talking about it earlier today, but clearly, this is a completely unacceptable gesture that has no place in hockey. I don’t know how long the kid‘s suspension will last, but we’re talking downright death threats here.

No matter how intense the moment, it’s something that’s absolutely unjustifiable. I’m willing to believe that the heavy defeat and the tension between him and McNamara are aggravating factors, but he remains responsible for his actions at all times.

The IceDogs haven’t provided an update on Assadourian since the incident, but it could be a while before we see him back in uniform.

At the very least, I hope it will be a learning moment for the youngster, because he’s really crossed the line on this one.

In bursts

– It was almost a foregone conclusion yesterday afternoon, but now it’s official.

The Canadiens have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. The Canadiens and Nicolas Beaudin have mutually agreed to terminate the defenseman’s contract. pic.twitter.com/0dz0orDhCu – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2024

– Wow!

You don’t see fights like this every day.#KHLFight: goalie Mikhail Berdin vs forward Devin Brosseau pic.twitter.com/H8S3aKLG6J – KHL (@khl_eng) January 29, 2024

– It’s understandable.

Rocket’s Lucas Condotta eager for more after another brief taste with the Canadiens https://t.co/wINHdpp2kT pic.twitter.com/DqmqPUZZh3 – Hockey Inside/Out (@HabsIO) January 29, 2024

– We’re talking about a break of a few months, while the police department concludes its investigation.

Suspension of the investigation surrounding the death of Adam Johnson, cut in the neck by a skate in October https://t.co/DSX7wkYrKu – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2024

– Even at 36, Sidney Crosby is still exceptional.

Sidney Crosby, like a fine winehttps://t.co/C2CAEp18da – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2024

– Today’s action in the waivers.

SEA puts Devon Shore on waivers – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 29, 2024