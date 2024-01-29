Islanders: Patrick Roy bans overtime after practice

Roy also demands that all players go off together after skates. #Isles
Of course, the Habs (who don’t play again until next Tuesday) are among them, as are the Capitals, while Alex Ovechkin didn’t wait to hit the beach.
Ovechkin and Wayne Rooney meet up on vacation as the Capitals kick off their All-Star Break.
But of the lot, there’s also the New York Islanders, who have been the talk of the town in recent weeks due to their new head coach, a certain Patrick Roy.
Since his arrival, the club has a 1-2-1 record, which isn’t necessarily incredible. That said, the Islanders are feeling a change in atmosphere, as Roy has brought a new energy to the group.
The victories aren’t there yet, but there’s an esprit de corps forming, and the performances are interesting.
The purpose of this is pretty simple: Roy wants to create a spirit of unity within the team, and it’s a way of bringing the group together. No one is “above” the rest of the team to the point of spending more time on the ice, basically.
It’s not the only measure of this kind we’ve seen introduced at the Islanders: from now on, at the end of training, all the guys gather at center ice, where they form a “huddle”.
It’s all about solidifying the group, and even if Roy isn’t racking up the wins yet, it’s a good way of preparing his guys for the rest of the season, when the club will have to start winning by the ton if it wants to make the playoffs.
We’ll see if these various measures ultimately help change the culture.
Speaking of Roy.
Impressive.
Nice honor for Jacob Fowler.
Quite a line-up, though.
Gives you an idea of the Jays' future plans.
Nothing less.
