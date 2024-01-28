Team Canada scandal: Alex Formenton surrenders to London police

BREAKING: Alex Formenton, a former NHL player with the Ottawa Senators and 2018 junior player, has turned himself into London police. “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence .” https://t.co/7zjnNqvJsK
– Robyn Doolittle (@robyndoolittle) January 28, 2024
Slowly but surely, we’ll get to the bottom of the 2018 Junior Team Canada scandal.
First, Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers) and Dillon Dubé (Calgary Flames) were recently given the day off by their respective teams, while Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod were later given the day off as well.
“Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and he asks that people not jump to conclusions without hearing all the evidence.” – Alex Formenton’s legal team
We can expect Foote, McLeod, Dubé and Hart to go soon, as they too were part of the 2018 Junior Team Canada roster. However, we’ll have to wait for confirmation as nothing is official.
As for the other members involved, if any, we still don’t know their identities.
Rather than speculate, we can simply wait for the other players to go to London to face the sexual assault allegations, which shouldn’t be long.
@GlobeKPD The Bruins lost two of the best centers in franchise history. Charlie Coyle is filling the void admirably. https://t.co/JU9taxqyCd via @BostonGlobe
– Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) January 28, 2024
– Very interesting.
Based on P%, If the playoffs started today we’d have two Original 6 match-ups in the Eastern Conference: Bruins vs Red Wings and Rangers vs Leafs.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 28, 2024
– For those who missed the last LeBron James-Stephen Curry match-up, here’s the recap. It was a thrilling game.
LeBron James scored the winning points against Golden State. https://t.co/s3TgWMMsFx
– AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) January 28, 2024
– Good news. This rule should be extended worldwide, to avoid more unfortunate incidents like Adam Johnson’s.
USA Hockey approves legislation requiring the use of neck protection for players under 18, which will be in effect as of August 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/arn6UCjKem
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024