Réjean Tremblay’s new series: The project is dead with TVA Group

Last summer, in August to be precise, we learned that a new hockey series (Le 7e), written by Réjean Tremblay, would be launched on TVA.

The aim of the (fictional) series was to shed light on the behind-the-scenes world of hockey team management.

This gave way to a great deal of excitement, because the series “Lance et compte”, also written by the man nicknamed Le Parrain, was a hit in Quebec in the 80s and 90s.

Mr. Tremblay was on colleague JB Gagné’s “La Puck” podcast to discuss his career and what’s next for him…

And during the episode, Mr. Tremblay sadly revealed that the series project has died with Groupe TVA.

In the end, it’s all a question of budget.

Originally, the series was written with a budget of $8 million. But when Groupe TVA announced 547 job cuts, the budget dropped to $6M…

They brought the budget back up to $7 million, but then they had to cut characters. – Réjean Tremblay

But that’s not all.

Mr. Tremblay’s decision to walk away from the project was also based on the fact that his texts were being altered to achieve a certain political correctness.

He recounts how there was a sequence in the series set in an outfitter, and he had to change the cast so that a native played the role of the outfitter’s owner. However, the native could not have addressed his boss, a white billionaire, as “that would have put the native below the white man”. This is just one of many examples, according to The Godfather.

Mr. Tremblay has decided to withdraw from the project… But that doesn’t mean the series will never see the light of day.

He confided that it’s dead at TVA, but that he’s hired a lawyer to recover the rights. I can’t wait to see where this all goes, then.

