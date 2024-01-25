Patrick Roy honoured at the Bell Centre during the national anthem

A thoughtful touch from the Habs, who played images of Patrick Roy’s glorious moments with the organization during the national anthem.
The crowd appreciates and gives the former No. 33 a warm ovation, which continues for several seconds.
A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/gHAnQlHYCW
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 26, 2024
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Patrick Roy is at the Bell Centre tonight. The Islanders’ new head coach is on hand with his team in a game that, for obvious reasons, is attracting a lot of attention.
We suspected that Roy would get a good dose of love from the Montreal crowd, and the Habs decided to give fans a chance to do just that: during the Canadian national anthem, the giant screen showed images of Roy’s greatest moments in a Habs uniform.
It didn’t take much for the crowd to applaud and celebrate.
The coach did his utmost to stay focused… but he was touched by this beautiful dose of love.
