Patrick Roy honoured at the Bell Centre during the national anthem
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Patrick Roy is at the Bell Centre tonight. The Islanders’ new head coach is on hand with his team in a game that, for obvious reasons, is attracting a lot of attention.

We suspected that Roy would get a good dose of love from the Montreal crowd, and the Habs decided to give fans a chance to do just that: during the Canadian national anthem, the giant screen showed images of Roy’s greatest moments in a Habs uniform.

It didn’t take much for the crowd to applaud and celebrate.

Roy could be seen feeling the emotion as the images were presented, and the audience also gave him a (rather brief) standing ovation following the national anthem.

The coach did his utmost to stay focused… but he was touched by this beautiful dose of love.

More details to come…

