Patrick Roy honoured at the Bell Centre during the national anthem

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Patrick Roy is at the Bell Centre tonight. The Islanders’ new head coach is on hand with his team in a game that, for obvious reasons, is attracting a lot of attention.

We suspected that Roy would get a good dose of love from the Montreal crowd, and the Habs decided to give fans a chance to do just that: during the Canadian national anthem, the giant screen showed images of Roy’s greatest moments in a Habs uniform.

It didn’t take much for the crowd to applaud and celebrate.

A thoughtful touch from the Habs, who played images of Patrick Roy’s glorious moments with the organization during the national anthem. The crowd appreciates and gives the former No. 33 a warm ovation, which continues for several seconds. A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/gHAnQlHYCW – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 26, 2024

Roy could be seen feeling the emotion as the images were presented, and the audience also gave him a (rather brief) standing ovation following the national anthem.

The coach did his utmost to stay focused… but he was touched by this beautiful dose of love.

More details to come…