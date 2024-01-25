Skip to content
News

Alexandre Daigle recounts the time Marc Bergevin skied naked in the bedroom
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Alexandre Daigle recounts the time Marc Bergevin skied naked in the bedroom
In Montreal, Marc Bergevin is well known for obvious reasons.

He was, after all, the Habs’ GM for almost a full decade.

And God knows, anything to do with the Habs is the talk of the province, whether it’s good or bad…

Over the years, we’ve come to know the man, not the GM. It quickly became known that he was a nasty trickster (like Marc-André Fleury), and there are anecdotes about some of the jokes he played in the NHL.

Alexandre Daigle recounted some of them during a recent appearance on Maxim Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse’s podcast (La Poche Bleue). And this one is downright hilarious:

He comes into the room with two sticks and (hockey) pads, and there he was cross-country skiing, no music or anything, he was looking forward and he was naked […] Can you imagine, it’s 9:30 in the morning, you’ve got your coffee, nobody’s talking to you and there’s a skier coming by. – Alexandre Daigle

Real candy:

We can think what we want…

But the fact remains that these guys are important in a hockey room because they’re able to bring the players together.

Above all, it allows the guys to relax a bit and think about other things, which isn’t always easy when you’re playing in the National League.

There’s the stress of trying to perform, there’s the cameras, there’s this and there’s that… You get my point.

And in the end, players have the right to have a little fun too.

As long as they can be serious when it’s time to be serious…

In brief

– Will Butcher is traded to the Wild.

– Really?

– Great news.

– Indeed.

– Yikes. This is not good.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content