“When he talks, we listen”: Owen Beck is already a leader in Saginaw

Owen Beck has been enjoying himself ever since he was traded to the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Junior League.The Habs prospect collected 12 points in his first six games with his new team, and has the opportunity to play on the same trio as Michael Misa, one of the hottest prospects in the 2025 draft.

The Spirit paid dearly for Beck’s services, and his experience makes him an important player in Saginaw.

After all, Beck took part in last year’s Memorial Cup, played a game in the National League and wore Canada’s colors at the World Junior Championship.

Above all, it’s his leadership qualities that impress his coach, Chris Lazary, who was quick to praise his protégé in an interview with Stéphane Leroux (RDS):

When he gets up, talks in the dressing room and tells us what we have to do to win, we listen to him, because he’s done it. He’s got a ton of experience and he’s a player who can do a lot of things on the ice. – Chris Lazary

Went to Kingston Sunday to see Owen Beck play with his new team the Saginaw #Spirit, host team of the #MemorialCup2024 #OHL https://t.co/hqJaZh1yLS – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 24, 2024

I think it’s impressive.

Beck has been a member of the Spirit for just over two weeks now, and he’s already made a habit of getting up in the room to calm and guide his teammates.

It’s often in moments like these that you recognize a player’s qualities, and it only adds to his image.

He’s already recognized as a reliable player on the 200-foot ice, and has a nice offensive touch to his game!

When you listen to him talk, you can tell just how proud a player Beck is. His attitude is impeccable and he really looks like a pro, which will clearly help him carve out his niche at the professional level next year.

I’m really looking forward to seeing him at the next level. He doesn’t have much left to learn from his junior stage, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing him in Montreal before too long if he keeps doing things the right way.

