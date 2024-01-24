Skip to content
News

Renaud Lavoie sticks Cayden Primeau’s name to the Flyers
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Renaud Lavoie sticks Cayden Primeau’s name to the Flyers
Credit: YouTube

Renaud Lavoie talked about the Montreal Canadiens’ goaltending situation, due to the indefinite absence of Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers for unclear reasons (we can all guess why). Hart is having an honest season, acting as 1A goaltender ahead of Samuel Ersson, his partner as 1B.

In his last outing, Hart allowed five goals on 15 shots before being replaced, after 40 minutes, by his counterpart Ersson. I guess that’s when his head started to spin a little more… We’re talking!

That said, let’s get back to business.

Lavoie spoke to BPM Sports about Primeau and his natural “attachment” to the Philadelphia Flyers: “His father played for the Flyers for five seasons and nine games. On top of that, Primeau has this tendency to perform well against his father’s Flyers, proving a certain strength of character.

Perhaps on paper, and in real life, Jake Allen is the number three goaltender, and therefore the one who should jump ship. But if Daniel Brière arrives with a strong desire to acquire the services of Keith’s son, perhaps Kent Hughes will change his plans.

Primeau is an excellent player with an NCAA background, so he’s certainly a plus value for the Montreal Canadiens’ management, even if he was drafted by the old guard. But that doesn’t mean he’d turn down an offer that included Morgan Frost, for example.

I’m not talking one-for-one, but a proposal that would involve Frost, Primeau and other assets from the Tricolore’s pockets. Anyway, we’re a long way from there, since we’re speculating about Renaud Lavoie and a few guys from BPM Sports. That’s a lot of mileage right there!

In gusto

– The Laval Rocket won 5-2 and Logan Mailloux was sensational without his Sheriff.

– And that’s it!

– Julien Gauthier is absolutely right!

– The LPHF is on the move!

Pou likes to hit too!

– Congratulations to Mr. Trudeau!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content