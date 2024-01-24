Renaud Lavoie sticks Cayden Primeau’s name to the Flyers

Renaud Lavoie talked about the Montreal Canadiens’ goaltending situation, due to the indefinite absence of Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers for unclear reasons (we can all guess why). Hart is having an honest season, acting as 1A goaltender ahead of Samuel Ersson, his partner as 1B.

In his last outing, Hart allowed five goals on 15 shots before being replaced, after 40 minutes, by his counterpart Ersson. I guess that’s when his head started to spin a little more… We’re talking!

That said, let’s get back to business.

Lavoie spoke to BPM Sports about Primeau and his natural “attachment” to the Philadelphia Flyers: “His father played for the Flyers for five seasons and nine games. On top of that, Primeau has this tendency to perform well against his father’s Flyers, proving a certain strength of character.

It’s easy to make a connection between Cayden Primeau and the Flyers, with his father’s history there and the Flyers’ eventual need in front of the net. Renaud Lavoie raised this possibility with the Club du matin team! Link here https://t.co/l7EjQ98P2E pic.twitter.com/Whn5vEe9Wq – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 24, 2024

Perhaps on paper, and in real life, Jake Allen is the number three goaltender, and therefore the one who should jump ship. But if Daniel Brière arrives with a strong desire to acquire the services of Keith’s son, perhaps Kent Hughes will change his plans.

Primeau is an excellent player with an NCAA background, so he’s certainly a plus value for the Montreal Canadiens’ management, even if he was drafted by the old guard. But that doesn’t mean he’d turn down an offer that included Morgan Frost, for example.

I’m not talking one-for-one, but a proposal that would involve Frost, Primeau and other assets from the Tricolore’s pockets. Anyway, we’re a long way from there, since we’re speculating about Renaud Lavoie and a few guys from BPM Sports. That’s a lot of mileage right there!

In gusto

– The Laval Rocket won 5-2 and Logan Mailloux was sensational without his Sheriff.

Logan Mailloux closed out the game in an empty net with a 200-foot shot. A 10th this season for the Rocket’s rookie fullback. Quite a performance from him again tonight. 5-2 Laval. 4 unanswered goals to take the game late in the third. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 25, 2024

– And that’s it!

– Julien Gauthier is absolutely right!

In an interview with sports fans; “Tomorrow may be the 1st time in history that the Islanders will be welcomed at the Bell Centre.” – Julien Gauthier au de @LangloisMario – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) January 25, 2024

– The LPHF is on the move!

– Pou likes to hit too!

Marie Philip-Poulin with a HUGE hip check on Taylor Heise. #PWHL pic.twitter.com/fkeeneSvoi – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 25, 2024

– Congratulations to Mr. Trudeau!