Five members of Junior Team Canada 2018 must turn themselves in to the police
Waiting for more details on Junior Team Canada 2018? Here they are.

According to The Globe and Mail, five members of the squad have been contacted and are expected to report to police in London, Ontario, in connection with the case.

Robyn Doolittle reports, according to two sources, that sexual assault charges await them.

While we’ve been waiting a long time to find out what would happen with the case of a woman who filed a sexual assault complaint on the sidelines of the 2018 World Junior Championship, here’s a big development.

Publicly, we’ve also been waiting a long time to find out what happened to this case, which was once covered up by Hockey Canada – and the public’s money.

This is an important development, as it forces, for the first time, certain players to stop playing hockey to report to the police and face formal charges.

The players in question have a specific deadline for reporting to the police.

It should be noted that no names have been released publicly. However, it should be noted that Dillon Dube and Carter Hart have recently been given time off by their respective teams.

They were members of Team Canada that year.

It’s hard to say right now what the next steps will be. Having said that, it’s safe to assume that now that some players have to travel to London, this will speed up the process.

What impact will this have on the young woman in question? On the NHL? On Hockey Canada? We’ll have to wait and see.

