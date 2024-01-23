Skip to content
Top-5: Penguins score in own net with late penalty
Not a busy night in the NHL last night.

12 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

(Credit: Google)
1. Penguins score in own net with late penalty

The Penguins had a tough game in Arizona.

They first lost the game by a score of 5-2.

Pittsburgh didn’t give themselves a chance when they scored in their own net…

A game to forget…

At least Sidney Crosby continues to do well. More on that later…

For the winners, Logan Cooley put on a show. He made an excellent play to allow Jason Zucker to score.

2. Sixth hat trick of Tyler Toffoli’s career

Yesterday was Tyler Toffoli night in New Jersey. The former Canadien scored a hat trick, including the winning goal in overtime.

Here it is:

Logan Thompson had made a fine save beforehand.

In the end, he finished with 32 saves on 38 shots.

But back to Toffoli, it was his sixth career hat trick and he’s now on track for 36 goals.

Another New Jersey comeback, their 16th this season. The club won 6-5 against Vegas.

3. Sidney Crosby equals Mark Recchi

Pittsburgh Penguins games aren’t Penguins games when Sidney Crosby doesn’t score like this:

The captain scored his 27th goal of the season, joining Mark Recchi for 21st all-time in NHL history.

What a player!

On the 87th goal, Erik Karlsson picked up an assist.

The Swede extended his streak of games with at least one point to nine.

4. Sam Reinhart’s perfect season continues

Sam Reinhart will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

What better way to have the best season of his career?

Yesterday, he scored his 34th goal and broke his own record. He also increased his streak of games with at least one point to 10.

He’s just four goals behind top scorer Auston Matthews.

Thanks to the brilliance of he and Sam Bennett (three assists), the Panthers won 4-1 in Nashville.

In the win, reserve goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 of 27 shots.

He also produced this little gem.

5. Fifth straight win for the Bruins

The Bruins aren’t losing anymore.

Yesterday, they defeated the Jets 4-1.

It was their fifth consecutive win.

We were treated to a goalie hug.

Jake DeBrusk stood out by scoring shorthanded.

His 14th point in as many games. He has also scored in his last three games.

Teammate Charlie Coyle also did well. He collected two points.

Extension

– 300th game for Carter Verhaeghe.

– Jonathan Marchessault is playing well these days.

– Mark Stone too.

– What a shot!

– Last night’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Nine games tonight.

(Credit: Google)

