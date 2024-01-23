Top-5: Penguins score in own net with late penalty

Tyler Toffoli recorded his sixth career hat trick and first that ended with an overtime winner to help the @NJDevils earn their 16th comeback win of 2023-24 – the most among all teams.#NHLStats: https://t.co/KqdYnAA3M8 pic.twitter.com/N3s1LYeTW8
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2024
Pittsburgh didn’t give themselves a chance when they scored in their own net…
The Penguins score an own goal on a delayed penalty pic.twitter.com/DfOK8e9KWs
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024
A game to forget…
At least Sidney Crosby continues to do well. More on that later…
Unreal one-hand feed from Logan Cooley to set up Jason Zucker pic.twitter.com/xXQnL4mSlV
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024
2. Sixth hat trick of Tyler Toffoli’s career
HOLY MOLY TYLER TOFFOLI!
No better way to cap off a hat trick than with the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/6V1VqckBuI
– NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024
But back to Toffoli, it was his sixth career hat trick and he’s now on track for 36 goals.
Pittsburgh Penguins games aren’t Penguins games when Sidney Crosby doesn’t score like this:
Sidney Crosby pots one with the chip shot pic.twitter.com/1KoC10AfOq
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024
With his goal tonight, Sidney Crosby ties Mark Recchi for 21st place on the @NHL all-time goals list with 577. pic.twitter.com/OFubvgsgxv
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 23, 2024
Erik Karlsson extends his points streak to 9 games with an assist on Crosby’s 27th of the season. #LetsGoPens
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 23, 2024
4. Sam Reinhart’s perfect season continues
Sam Reinhart sets a new career high for goals in a season with his 34th! pic.twitter.com/FrkSDb46EO
– NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024
He’s just four goals behind top scorer Auston Matthews.
Anthony Stolarz showing why you should never give up on a play. pic.twitter.com/A1UncqfAxZ
– NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024
The Bruins aren’t losing anymore.
Goalie hug to celebrate the Bruins fifth straight win pic.twitter.com/Rp5wTxbJY1
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024
Jake DeBrusk buries the shorthanded goal.
He’s now up to eight goals and 14 points in his last 14 games.
3-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/FxBqvkadAz
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2024
Extension
– 300th game for Carter Verhaeghe.
300 Swaggy games in the show! pic.twitter.com/4oDkZASY8G
– Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 23, 2024
– Jonathan Marchessault is playing well these days.
Jonathan Marchessault pots two goals 2:21 apart and extends his goal-scoring streak to four games! pic.twitter.com/NpPddchY3g
– NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024
– Mark Stone too.
Captain Mark Stone also extended his point streak to six games on this tally! https://t.co/GW3rJ2aJjS pic.twitter.com/QvGuKYGpFh
– NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024
– What a shot!
Just a lethal shot from the Captain pic.twitter.com/dNgkBMw74c
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024
– Last night’s top scorers.
– Nine games tonight.