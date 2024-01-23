Top-5: Penguins score in own net with late penalty

1. Penguins score in own net with late penalty

Not a busy night in the NHL last night.12 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:The Penguins had a tough game in Arizona.They first lost the game by a score of 5-2.

Pittsburgh didn’t give themselves a chance when they scored in their own net…

The Penguins score an own goal on a delayed penalty pic.twitter.com/DfOK8e9KWs – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

A game to forget…

At least Sidney Crosby continues to do well. More on that later…

Unreal one-hand feed from Logan Cooley to set up Jason Zucker pic.twitter.com/xXQnL4mSlV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

For the winners, Logan Cooley put on a show. He made an excellent play to allow Jason Zucker to score.

2. Sixth hat trick of Tyler Toffoli’s career

HOLY MOLY TYLER TOFFOLI! No better way to cap off a hat trick than with the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/6V1VqckBuI – NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024

Yesterday was Tyler Toffoli night in New Jersey. The former Canadien scored a hat trick, including the winning goal in overtime.Here it is:Logan Thompson had made a fine save beforehand.In the end, he finished with 32 saves on 38 shots.

But back to Toffoli, it was his sixth career hat trick and he’s now on track for 36 goals.

Tyler Toffoli recorded his sixth career hat trick and first that ended with an overtime winner to help the @NJDevils earn their 16th comeback win of 2023-24 – the most among all teams.#NHLStats: https://t.co/KqdYnAA3M8 pic.twitter.com/N3s1LYeTW8 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2024

3. Sidney Crosby equals Mark Recchi

Another New Jersey comeback, their 16th this season. The club won 6-5 against Vegas.

Pittsburgh Penguins games aren’t Penguins games when Sidney Crosby doesn’t score like this:

Sidney Crosby pots one with the chip shot pic.twitter.com/1KoC10AfOq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

With his goal tonight, Sidney Crosby ties Mark Recchi for 21st place on the @NHL all-time goals list with 577. pic.twitter.com/OFubvgsgxv – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 23, 2024

Erik Karlsson extends his points streak to 9 games with an assist on Crosby’s 27th of the season. #LetsGoPens – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 23, 2024

The captain scored his 27th goal of the season, joining Mark Recchi for 21st all-time in NHL history.What a player!On the 87th goal, Erik Karlsson picked up an assist.The Swede extended his streak of games with at least one point to nine.

4. Sam Reinhart’s perfect season continues

Sam Reinhart sets a new career high for goals in a season with his 34th! pic.twitter.com/FrkSDb46EO – NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024

Sam Reinhart will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.What better way to have the best season of his career?Yesterday, he scored his 34th goal and broke his own record. He also increased his streak of games with at least one point to 10.

He’s just four goals behind top scorer Auston Matthews.

Anthony Stolarz showing why you should never give up on a play. pic.twitter.com/A1UncqfAxZ – NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024

5. Fifth straight win for the Bruins

Thanks to the brilliance of he and Sam Bennett (three assists), the Panthers won 4-1 in Nashville.In the win, reserve goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 of 27 shots.He also produced this little gem.

The Bruins aren’t losing anymore.

Goalie hug to celebrate the Bruins fifth straight win pic.twitter.com/Rp5wTxbJY1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

Jake DeBrusk buries the shorthanded goal. He’s now up to eight goals and 14 points in his last 14 games. 3-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/FxBqvkadAz – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2024

Yesterday, they defeated the Jets 4-1.It was their fifth consecutive win.We were treated to a goalie hug.Jake DeBrusk stood out by scoring shorthanded.His 14th point in as many games. He has also scored in his last three games.Teammate Charlie Coyle also did well. He collected two points.

– 300th game for Carter Verhaeghe.

300 Swaggy games in the show! pic.twitter.com/4oDkZASY8G – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 23, 2024

– Jonathan Marchessault is playing well these days.

Jonathan Marchessault pots two goals 2:21 apart and extends his goal-scoring streak to four games! pic.twitter.com/NpPddchY3g – NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024

– Mark Stone too.

Captain Mark Stone also extended his point streak to six games on this tally! https://t.co/GW3rJ2aJjS pic.twitter.com/QvGuKYGpFh – NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2024

– What a shot!

Just a lethal shot from the Captain pic.twitter.com/dNgkBMw74c – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

– Last night’s top scorers.

