Recruiters: nearly half the teams are represented tonight at the Bell Centre
Tonight, the Canadiens and Senators face off in the second game in less than a week between the two rivals.

This time, the game takes place at the Bell Centre. For the occasion, Montreal has recalled Arber Xhekaj from Laval. This is the defenseman’s first game since November 16.

While several rumors have the defenseman headed elsewhere (Mathias Brunet has a strong feeling he’ll bring in big money), the team doesn’t seem interested in moving him. Even so, several scouts are on hand this evening. Is it to see him? Sean Monahan? Jake Allen?

In total,15 teams are represented (out of 32) and over 25 scouts, including three from the Stars, are on hand.

Putting Jake Allen in net against the worst team in the East in front of so many eyes was a logical, strategic choice.

There are so many people there that it took two pages to write everyone’s name down. I’ve never seen anything like it…

But at the same time, is it really a surprise? The two teams facing off at the Bell Centre are two teams that aren’t going anywhere, and especially the Habs have several players on the trade market.

In any case, the members of the 15 teams aren’t here to see Jakob Chychrun.

Another reason for the large number of scouts on site: a big game in Moncton tomorrow.

The CHL’s top prospects will face off in the Canadian city tomorrow. So, Montreal is in the path of the recruiting professionals.

In any case, it’s a case of serendipity in the NHL. The NHL trade deadline is just over six weeks away.

