Sam Reinhart: eighth consecutive game with a goal on special units

Eastern Conference playoff race update: – @DetroitRedWings moved into 3rd in the Atlantic Division

– @CanadiensMTL are now 4 points back of a playoff spot

– 8 teams (seed Nos. 6-13) are separated by 5 points #NHLStats: https://t.co/UxYKfHmPmE pic.twitter.com/1TlkXN8Upd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2024

Apart from the Canadiens and Devils , two other teams were in action.They were the Red Wings and the Panthers. The Blackhawks-Sabres game was postponed due to snow.Here are the results and a brief summary of this match between two division rivals:

With a 3-2 overtime win, Detroit extended its streak of games with at least one point to seven. Derek Lalonde’s team is now firmly entrenched in third place in the Atlantic Section.

The @DetroitRedWings overcame two separate one-goal deficits en route to an overtime victory, moving the club into the third seed in the Atlantic Division for the first time in more than a month. #NHLStats: https://t.co/UxYKfHmPmE pic.twitter.com/6j27jsBNq3 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2024

LARKIN CALLS GAME @Dylanlarkin39 nets the @Energizer overtime winner to give the @DetroitRedWings their third straight victory! pic.twitter.com/tb9Vr51unV – NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2024

Dylan Larkin scored the winning goal in overtime.He and his team overcame a one-goal deficit twice.On the losing side, Sam Reinhart scored again.

He has scored a goal on special units in his team’slast eight games.

Extension

He improves his own NHL record.In this eight-game stretch, he has 10 goals.The forward, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is just one goal behind Auston Matthews for the league lead (34).

– Gustav Forsling scored the Cats‘ other goal .

Forget the tie, Gustav Forsling gives the Panthers the lead right back, seconds later pic.twitter.com/bjOjtIZ1wj – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 18, 2024

– Two Habs players among the night’s top scorers.

– 22 teams in action tonight.