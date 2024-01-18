Sam Reinhart: eighth consecutive game with a goal on special units

Eastern Conference playoff race update:
– @DetroitRedWings moved into 3rd in the Atlantic Division
– @CanadiensMTL are now 4 points back of a playoff spot
– 8 teams (seed Nos. 6-13) are separated by 5 points #NHLStats: https://t.co/UxYKfHmPmE pic.twitter.com/1TlkXN8Upd
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2024
With a 3-2 overtime win, Detroit extended its streak of games with at least one point to seven. Derek Lalonde’s team is now firmly entrenched in third place in the Atlantic Section.
The @DetroitRedWings overcame two separate one-goal deficits en route to an overtime victory, moving the club into the third seed in the Atlantic Division for the first time in more than a month. #NHLStats: https://t.co/UxYKfHmPmE pic.twitter.com/6j27jsBNq3
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2024
LARKIN CALLS GAME @Dylanlarkin39 nets the @Energizer overtime winner to give the @DetroitRedWings their third straight victory! pic.twitter.com/tb9Vr51unV
– NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2024
He has scored a goal on special units in his team’slast eight games.
Sam Reinhart just can’t be stopped right now. #NHLStats: https://t.co/sprnHrenHL
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO pic.twitter.com/FaeVlxREV6
– NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2024
Extension
– Gustav Forsling scored the Cats‘ other goal .
Forget the tie, Gustav Forsling gives the Panthers the lead right back, seconds later pic.twitter.com/bjOjtIZ1wj
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 18, 2024
– Two Habs players among the night’s top scorers.
– 22 teams in action tonight.