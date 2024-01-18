Skip to content
Sam Reinhart: eighth consecutive game with a goal on special units
Apart from the Canadiens and Devils, two other teams were in action.

They were the Red Wings and the Panthers. The Blackhawks-Sabres game was postponed due to snow.

Here are the results and a brief summary of this match between two division rivals:

With a 3-2 overtime win, Detroit extended its streak of games with at least one point to seven. Derek Lalonde’s team is now firmly entrenched in third place in the Atlantic Section.

Dylan Larkin scored the winning goal in overtime.

He and his team overcame a one-goal deficit twice.

On the losing side, Sam Reinhart scored again.

He has scored a goal on special units in his team’slast eight games.

He improves his own NHL record.

In this eight-game stretch, he has 10 goals.

The forward, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is just one goal behind Auston Matthews for the league lead (34).

Extension

– Gustav Forsling scored the Cats‘ other goal .

– Two Habs players among the night’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHl.com )

– 22 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google )

