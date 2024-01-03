ÉCJ: Players receive hate mail after club’s elimination yesterday

The Unifolies were thus eliminated in the quarter-finals, which is obviously a disappointment…

But even if fans are disappointed, that doesn’t excuse the fact that some players in the Canadian squad have received threats and hate messages in their respective inboxes.

Posted by @gordmillertsn See in Threads

Sad.

It’s sad because the kids clearly don’t deserve to be insulted for their performance.

Canada lost, OK… But it’s not like the earth is going to stop spinning as soon as next week. And just because the kids didn’t come home with gold doesn’t mean they’re rotten or anything.

Stéphane Leroux explained it well in a tweet, by the way. It’s only a game…

And let’s not forget that Canada had to juggle a lineup that was missing a lot of NHL players. Adam Fantilli, Zach Benson, Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Tristan Luneau (injured), Kevin Korchinski… All these guys were eligible to play in the tournament, but they weren’t there.

Things would probably have been different, we agree. Owen Beck was the only “veteran” on the team too, and that’s not to be forgotten.

How many points would he have made with #ECJ this year? He – But the Canadian program is so bad that he plays in the #LNH with Fantilli, Korchinski, Benson and Wright (AHL) Oh yes, and Luneau was injured Take away 6 from the Swedes today and what happens? #OnJase https://t.co/SGfkeeCECL – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 2, 2024

Zachary Fucale’s comments are along the same lines.

JiC (TVA Sports) posted on Twitter that the “resounding” failure of the Canadian program at the WJC demonstrates that there is a clear lag regarding player development, and Fucale challenged him a bit by reminding him that Canada won the 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament and that defeats like yesterday’s do happen :

Clearly it’s a setback, but the top 5 play in the NHL. At some point, it’s 1 game, things happen… back to back champs before this year. Canada still in the top, and always will be. A sport that moves fast, and in the space of a few minutes… – Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) January 3, 2024

I’m not saying that Canada didn’t deserve to be eliminated and that yesterday’s defeat should never have happened.

I’m saying that the team’s young players can walk away with their heads held high because there was a glaring lack of leadership in the squad and because they gave it their all.

Connor Bedard was quick to praise the performance of his compatriots. He says it’s boring, but he’s proud of the Canadians’ performance. We need more Connor Bedards.

At some point, defeat and the feeling of having lost are all well and good… But these kids are 17-18-19-20 years old and shouldn’t be insulted in private or in public for anything.

It seems to me that in 2024, it would be normal to see that people have become more civilized over time. And unfortunately, we’re still a long way from that goal.

In bursts

– He’s going to be good.

Macklin Celebrini has been the top topic among 2024 #NHLDraft prospects at the #WorldJuniors. But Zeev Buium is doing everything to get himself noticed:https://t.co/sDNQ4L85U5 – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) January 3, 2024

– He’s progressing at a good pace.

The #CHs avoided early disaster on their long holiday trip. Over the course of seven games, they’ve shown that, despite the setbacks and frustrations, progress is evident among the youngsters, starting with Slafkovsky https://t.co/9nf7BFfGDV – Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) January 3, 2024

– Boston’s PWHL team plays its first game tonight.

Boston, we’ve got another team to support. Good luck, @PWHL_Boston, as you begin your inaugural season tonight at 7ET on @NESN! We’ll be rooting for you all the way! pic.twitter.com/ygb9dNMnZN – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2024

– Big game for the Sixers player.