The Canadiens got routed yesterday afternoon in Vegas.

At times, it was hard to watch…

At the end of the game, Félix Séguin was heard telling TVA Sports that a Canadiens fan threw his jersey onto the ice. And a video of the fan in question tossing his Jakub Dobes #75 jersey is currently making the rounds on social media.

The video was posted on Threads by a user named lepine.david, and the caption reads: « I've got just one thing to say: choowww bye!!! », as if the guy were really proud of his move.

And in the video, he's then seen leaving the arena while being teased by Golden Knights fans:



goofy https://t.co/NMcDmIcQK5 — julia 🗽 stewquel truther (@asifbuddy837) November 29, 2026

The guy can do whatever he wants… but I still think it's a little silly.

In fact, I have a hard time believing he's a real fan. The Canadiens aren't the worst team in the National Hockey League: we agree that the team has lost its last four games and we agree that things have been going pretty badly lately, but to go so far as to throw an (expensive) jersey onto the ice like that… I think that's just tacky.

Anyway, if the guy wanted to get attention, mission accomplished.

And if the guy doesn't care about looking like a fan who can't root for his team when things aren't going well, good for him.

Except I just can't help thinking the guy probably could have found a better way to spend his afternoon in Vegas.

In a Nutshell

– There you go. Good point.

The season is 84 games. — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) November 29, 2026

– Yeah.

Zack Bolduc's power-play stats this season (he's currently not on the Habs' first power play unit): • He has scored 4 power-play goals in 4 different games (leads the team) – All four of his power-play goals came on a 5-on-4 power play • He also scored a goal two seconds after a power play ended (on the Habs' second power play unit) • The rest of his Habs teammates have scored a combined 6 power-play goals (4 of those on 5-on-4 power plays) • He has two goals on PP1 and two goals on PP2 • He averages 2:12 of power-play time per game (7th among Habs forwards) • MTL has had 131:11 of total power-play time (15th in the NHL) • The Habs have a 13.0% power-play success rate (31st in the NHL) • The Habs have scored an NHL-worst 8 power-play goals on 5-on-4 situations • Did we mention that Zack Bolduc isn't on the Habs' first power play unit? — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 29, 2026

– Well done.