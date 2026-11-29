Things haven't been going well for the Blue Jackets lately.

The team has lost eight of its last ten games and can't seem to break out of its slump.

But beyond the team's performance on the ice, there's an even more concerning issue: the health of head coach Rick Bowness.

The 71-year-old Jackets head coach had to sit out three games two weeks ago due to a health issue.

He returned to the team and was behind the bench for the club's last five games, but we've learned today that he has suffered a relapse and will have to (once again) leave the team to take care of himself.

Obviously, we hope it's not too serious… even if it is a bit alarming given the circumstances.



Head Coach Rick Bowness has suffered a setback in his recovery from a recent illness that caused him to miss three games. He will be away from the team for the next few days and will miss Monday's game in Pittsburgh. Assistant Coach Don Granato will lead the coaching staff in his absence. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 29, 2026

It must be said that the situation is becoming particularly concerning for the Columbus organization.

Because beyond the disappointing results, repeatedly losing their head coach due to health issues is certainly not ideal for a team looking to get back on the winning track.

Really not, in fact.

That said, the exact nature of Bowness's health issue is unknown at this time. Nor is it clear how long he'll be out—even though he only missed three games the last time he had to step away.

But at 71, the veteran coach (who has lost his cool on more than one occasion since the start of the season) needs to take all the time necessary to take care of his health because hockey takes a back seat in circumstances like these.

In Brief

– Well done.

The @1642Montreal crew is once again active at the Notre-Dame camp, without bragging about it on social media. Respect to you all, truly. That, too, deserves to be shown to a potential buyer of the club. #CFMTL — Eric C. (@EricVking) November 29, 2026

– Things need to get back on track.

This isn't the first time the Montreal Canadiens have gone through a rough patch in November. It is not the first time the @CanadiensMTL have had a rough stretch in November. https://t.co/Siit84tq3D — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.