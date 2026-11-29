The Montreal Canadiens are going through a very rough stretch right now, and it's not just the four straight losses that are to blame—it's also the very concerning way the team is playing and reacting.

The Habs players seem flustered and completely lost, as if they've forgotten how to play.

Martin St-Louis may remain positive in his postgame press conferences, but something is clearly off.

Even after having their best practice of the season on Friday (according to St-Louis), the Habs lost 6–2 in a game that was, once again, hard for Montreal fans to watch.

And aside from last week's two wins—against the Devils and the Hurricanes—it's been two weeks since we've really had any good hockey to watch.

With six losses in their last eight games, and only 13 goals scored—only eight of which came in the losses—now is the time to see if Martin St-Louis is capable of turning things around.

I went through every Canadiens loss to see the role special teams played. They played a major role in all but one, including Saturday's 6-2 loss in Vegas. It's almost December. Montreal has put all its chips on the table. Martin St. Louis and his staff must fix this. https://t.co/v5bi8vTzef — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2026

Arpon Basu says it in his latest article: this is a very difficult stretch for the Habs, one that clearly represents the culmination of the struggles the special teams have faced since the start of the season.

It's almost December, and still nothing is working—neither on the power play nor on the penalty kill—and it's starting to catch up with the Habs.

Obviously, St. Louis isn't solely to blame for the special teams' struggles, but the fact remains that the Habs' slump goes even deeper than that.

I find the team to be lackluster, frustrated, and unfocused, lacking in intensity, coordination, and cohesion.

And that's a much deeper problem than the team's performance on the power play and penalty kill.

It's up to St. Louis to prove that he's the right man for the job now, because this is the first time the Habs have hit a major slump since the pressure and expectations on the team have been so high.

The Habs are no longer in a rebuilding phase, and the fans are no longer passive—they're expecting consistent results and a team that's even better than last season.

St. Louis must therefore find solutions and show that he's the right coach to lead the team to its 25th Stanley Cup.

Let's hope he can turn the team around, because he has many qualities.

In Brief

– Very funny.

The Traveling Crosbys were thrilled to celebrate with Hendrix Lapierre 😂 https://t.co/Ww3MDnByue — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

– Note:

Free-agent forward Luke Kunin has signed a PTO with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 29, 2026

– Obviously.