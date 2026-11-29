Everyone agrees that Juraj Slafkovsky is having a very difficult season on every level, given that the young Slovak isn't playing well and isn't producing.

After having a breakout season in 2025–2026 with 30 goals and 73 points in 82 games, a similar—or even better—season was expected in 2026–2027.

However, we're seeing the exact opposite, as Slafkovsky seems to be regressing this season and lacks any confidence.

We're all hoping that finding the back of the net for the first time in 18 games yesterday against the Vegas Golden Knights will give him a little confidence, but the fact remains that it was a lucky goal scored on a play where Slaf wasn't even looking to set up a shot.

He tried to pass the puck to a teammate, and it deflected off an opposing defenseman.

MONTREAL TIES IT UP! Larkin finds Slafkovsky, who gets one to bounce in. https://t.co/KARGjuCig4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2026

In short, the problem remains the same: Slafkovsky has lost his confidence, which is very clearly reflected in one statistic.

Slaf's goal conversion rate stands at 4.9%, which ranks among the 60 worst percentages of the season among players who have scored at least one goal and played more than 15 games.

The dislike of the current playoff format is about as close to universal agreement as NHL fans are going to get. @amato_mike explores potential changes and more in his latest Sunday Overreactions. https://t.co/LS324ycZcU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

As Michael Amato explains in his article today for Sportsnet, this statistic largely accounts for why Slafkovsky isn't producing this season.

And the more time passes, the more this shooting percentage takes a toll on the morale and confidence of the 22-year-old Slovak, whose shots are becoming less and less dangerous and increasingly straight into the opposing goaltender's pad.

What's more, we see Slaf trying to make a pass or set up a play far too often, when a shot is the best option.

In short, Slaf no longer has confidence in his shot, and unfortunately, it shows.

Yet the Habs' #20 scored 30 goals last season and has shown in the past that he knows how to score.

So it's just a matter of confidence and a little luck; Slaf needs to shoot on goal as often as possible, and eventually the pucks will start going in consistently again.

Pucks on net are the key to success, as we saw yesterday.

Let's really hope that Slafkovsky manages to rediscover the offensive touch that made him indispensable to the CH's success last season—and that made him a fan favorite, unlike this season.

In Brief

– Awesome.

19-16 victory over the Mustangs | The Carabins win their second consecutive Vanier Cup https://t.co/lLR9RzaQVP — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 29, 2026

– A great achievement.

DOUBLE TICKET VALIDATED! 🇨🇦 Canada beats Panama 4-0 and qualifies for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. Evelyne Viens scores twice. This will be the Canadians' ninth consecutive World Cup and sixth straight Olympic appearance. ⚽ https://t.co/ZTpTasbKMX — KAN FC ⚽ (@kanfootballclub) November 29, 2026

– Congratulations.