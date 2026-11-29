Yesterday marked the second consecutive day packed with National Hockey League action, with 13 games on the schedule throughout the day.

There were, of course, plenty of goals and plenty of exciting action—a far cry from what the Montreal Canadiens had to offer.

Here are the highlights.

1. Connor Hellebuyck stops 30 shots against the Jets and leads his team to victory

For the second time in a few weeks, the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils faced off.

When the Devils were in Winnipeg a few weeks ago, there was a lot of drama because Connor Hellebuyck wasn't put in net to face his former team.

As much as the Devils claimed it was their decision, everyone suspected Hellebuyck didn't want to face the music.

In short, the Jets pulled off a brilliant victory and then taunted Hellebuyck and the Devils.

This time, back in New Jersey, Hellebuyck was in net against his former team, and he was outstanding, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in a 2–1 victory.

Of course, the Devils celebrated enthusiastically with Hellebuyck, and many were quick to taunt the Devils' goaltender about his dreadful playoff performances in Winnipeg.

You'd think Hellebuyck just won a big game in the playoffs. Oh wait, we've never seen that. — Andrew McInnis (@McInnispicks) November 29, 2026

In short, Hellebuyck is much happier right now in New Jersey, and it must feel great to have beaten his former team.

2. 25 goals in 29 games for Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers were seconds away from losing a second game in two nights to the Seattle Kraken, but Evan Bouchard came to the rescue with a game-tying goal in the final seconds of the game.

AND THEN JUST LIKE THAT, EVAN BOUCHARD TIES IT 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/97rwAzKE2T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

The Kraken had previously missed two empty-net scoring opportunities.

And then, in overtime, the Oilers put the game away within seconds, as Leon Draisatil scored his 25th goal of the season—in just 29 games.

THAT'S AN OILERS WIN 🗣️ Leon Draisaitl scores the Subway Canada OT winner to get the Oilers back in the win column! https://t.co/FxA6aEYZg1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

The German forward is on pace for 70 goals in 82 games.

The Oilers won 3–2.

3. Gavin McKenna: Just one shift after an assist in the third period

Seriously, what's going on with the Toronto Maple Leafs is ridiculous.

They've gone on a horrible nine-game losing streak, and on top of that, the handling of Gavin McKenna—the first overall pick in the last draft—is truly appalling.

Everyone in Toronto is calling for Jim Hiller's firing, as he keeps playing yo-yo with the talented young player's ice time.

Last night, Leafs fans were even more furious, as McKenna saw just one shift in the third period after assisting on Darren Raddysh's goal with 14 minutes left in the game.

McKenna saw only one shift while the Leafs were leading 2–1.

Gavin McKenna only skated one shift after assisting on Darren Raddysh's goal in the third period 😳 https://t.co/VVQh3g1Qt3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

And then, after the Pittsburgh Penguins tied the game late in the game, McKenna didn't play in overtime either.

The Penguins ultimately won 3–2, which left Sergei Bobrovsky visibly frustrated immediately after the game-winning goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky did NOT hide his frustration after losing in OT 👀 https://t.co/KUdVyn6jUA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

In short, Hiller is hindering the development of McKenna, who has immense potential, so it's understandable that Toronto fans are calling for the head coach to be fired.

4. Artturi Lehkonen scores in his third straight game

That's already his 18th goal for the former Montreal Canadiens player, who hasn't stopped scoring since the start of the season and has scored in his last three games, including one against the Habs.

Lehkonen scored into an empty net yesterday in a 6–3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

It's impressive what he's doing this season with 27 points in 26 games, considering that in Montreal, he really didn't put up those kinds of numbers.

5. Five Points for Miro Heiskanen

The Dallas Stars defenseman stood out last night with five points, including a goal, in a big 7–4 win by the Dallas Stars over the Utah Mammoth.

Dallas goal! Scored by Miro Heiskanen with 01:00 left in the 1st. DAL: 2 | UTA: 2 #UTAvsDAL #TexasHockey #TusksUp https://t.co/ofQ7dV9Pav — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 29, 2026

The Finnish defenseman remains among the NHL's best defensemen, and he proved it last night.

By the way, the Utah Mammoth are going through a rough stretch right now, heading into tomorrow's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Overtime

– Here are all of yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the NHL schedule today: just two games.