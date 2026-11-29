The Matvei Michkov saga continues to escalate with new information coming in from all over, and especially given that, once again, Michkov didn't play yesterday—this time because he was “sick.”

Obviously, no one believes it, and people are seriously wondering what's going on with this whole situation, especially since Michkov is clearly not doing well in Philadelphia right now.

He's getting into arguments with his teammates, the locker room doesn't like him, and he's lashing out at the (only?) teammate who was defending him.

Yes, you read that right: Matvei Michkov reportedly lashed out at a teammate who had previously defended him—namely, the young Porter Martone.

That was the rumor circulating last night, and Elliotte Friedman confirmed it, explaining that the Flyers' locker room is even more upset with Michkov now that he's gone after a teammate who had previously stood up for him.

Players in the Flyers' locker room were “upset” that Matvei Michkov went after Porter Martone in Washington, per @FriedgeHNIC. Martone reportedly DEFENDED Michkov in Edmonton when Flyers management met with the players about the locker room issues, so Michkov going after Martone now rubbed players the wrong way. — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) November 29, 2026

Here is Friedman's explanation.

« This is a tough one for the Flyers. They know how much their fans love Michkov. They want to make it work there. But they say there has to be a standard. » @FriedgeHNIC has the latest on Matvei Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers on this week's Saturday Headlines 📰 https://t.co/bfkb0CHfjE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

Okay, let me recap the timeline.

On November 11, the Flyers held a team meeting after a 5–2 loss to the Oilers, and during that very heated meeting, Porter Martone stood up for Matvei Michkov in front of the entire locker room.

Now, fast-forward to this Wednesday, November 25, when the Flyers lost 7–3 to the Capitals in Washington.

After that stinging defeat, a conflict that had started during the game and on the bench spilled over into the locker room, and that's where Matvei Michkov lashed out at Porter Martone.

So, a little over two weeks after Martone defended him in front of everyone, Michkov attacked him in front of the entire locker room.

Phew, it's like a real-life reality TV show with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The conflict against Washington reportedly began after Michkov made several selfish, poor decisions during a 5-on-3, which allegedly led to the altercation between Martone and Michkov.

If you watched the 5-on-3 against Washington, Michkov made several questionable decisions. According to one source, Michkov “snapped at Martone last game on the bench, similar to the Seeler incident (it just wasn't caught on camera), then said, ‘Fuck you, kid.'” — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) November 28, 2026

In short, what we're seeing is that Michkov is alienating everyone in the Flyers' locker room, even those who previously defended him.

Things are looking very bad for Michkov, with the entire locker room furious at him and him not having played in the last two games.

In Brief

– This is going to be all over the news.

#Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn't put rookie Gavin McKenna in overtime against the Penguins. He has yet to play in overtime this season, and Hiller explains why—for @TheHockeyNews 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/pzfZahcxp1 — Andre Leal (@leal_andre19) November 29, 2026

– Read more.

Which player did he admire the most? Hate the most? Who was the “toughest”? https://t.co/Wx1VKBHxGV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2026

– Wow.