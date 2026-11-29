The Cubs may have signed Tyler Rogers, but the fact remains that the Chicago team has lost quite a few starting pitchers in recent weeks.

They're going to need some reinforcements.

The most recent example? Shota Imanaga has headed to Texas. The free agent chose to continue his career with the Rangers.

According to reports, the deal is a three-year contract worth around $51 million in total. That works out to $17 million per season.

Source: The Rangers see Imanaga as a good fit at their ballpark and someone who could help stabilize their need for innings. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2026

The Rangers, who are trying to trim their payroll, are therefore looking for a player who can eat innings.

This could also make it easier, at some point, to trade Nathan Eovaldi and/or Jacob deGrom, two pitchers who have been the subject of trade rumors for a while.

But on the other hand, the Rangers play in a division that's more or less competitive, and every addition can help make a difference.

The Astros and the Mariners are the other decent teams in the division. The Athletics and the Angels are more of a long-term project.

The Cubs will therefore have to try to replace Imanaga, who chose Chicago three years ago when he arrived from Japan.

What will the Illinois club do? We'll see in due time. But let's just say that without reinforcements on the mound, the team won't go far in 2027.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.